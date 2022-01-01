Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉麵)$13.00
Tender beef shank served with your choice of noodles (thick wheat noodles recommended) in aromatic spiced beef bone broth topped with green onions, cilantro, pickled mustard greens and bok choy
Dumpling Noodle Soup (水餃麵)$12.00
Your choice of dumplings served with your choice of noodles in a housemade chicken soup, topped with green onions.
Vegan Wonton Noodle Soup$12.00
Vegan Wontons (6) with Thin Wheat Noodles in a Sweet Gingery Broth, topped with green onions and bok choy, thin wheat noodles recommended
More about Dumpling Haus
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Saigon Egg Noodle Soup$12.25
Mekong Noodle Soup$10.95
Jasmine Chicken Noodle Soup$10.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Migo Saigon Food Street image

 

Migo Saigon Food Street

9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Duck Noodle Soup$15.50
More about Migo Saigon Food Street
Main pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.95
Hot and sour Thai herb broth, thin rice noodle, with ground chicken, mushroom, tomato onion, and cilantro
More about Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
Item pic

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Duck Breast Noodle Soup$20.00
Kuaytiaw Ped Toon: Slow-cooked duck breast soup with choice of noodles
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Morning Side Thai

2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP$13.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced chicken and bean sprouts in seasoned chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวไก่น้ำใส)
More about Morning Side Thai
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Noodle Soup$12.00
Rice noodles, with your choice of chicken or pork, bean sprout, onions, and cilantro top with fried garlic
More about Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Pies

Boneless Wings

Banana Pudding

Biryani

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Chicken Enchiladas

Lamb Gyros

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston