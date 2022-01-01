Noodle soup in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve noodle soup
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Beef Noodle Soup (牛肉麵)
|$13.00
Tender beef shank served with your choice of noodles (thick wheat noodles recommended) in aromatic spiced beef bone broth topped with green onions, cilantro, pickled mustard greens and bok choy
|Dumpling Noodle Soup (水餃麵)
|$12.00
Your choice of dumplings served with your choice of noodles in a housemade chicken soup, topped with green onions.
|Vegan Wonton Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Vegan Wontons (6) with Thin Wheat Noodles in a Sweet Gingery Broth, topped with green onions and bok choy, thin wheat noodles recommended
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Saigon Egg Noodle Soup
|$12.25
|Mekong Noodle Soup
|$10.95
|Jasmine Chicken Noodle Soup
|$10.95
Migo Saigon Food Street
9393 Bellaire Blvd ste H, Houston
|Braised Duck Noodle Soup
|$15.50
Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Hot and sour Thai herb broth, thin rice noodle, with ground chicken, mushroom, tomato onion, and cilantro
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Duck Breast Noodle Soup
|$20.00
Kuaytiaw Ped Toon: Slow-cooked duck breast soup with choice of noodles
Morning Side Thai
2473 S Braeswood Blvd Suite A, Houston
|CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
|$13.95
Fresh rice noodles, sliced chicken and bean sprouts in seasoned chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and green onions. (ก๋วยเตี๋ยวไก่น้ำใส)