Steak salad in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve steak salad

Item pic

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen - 14008 Memorial Drive

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Salad$16.95
Mixed greens, blue cheese, pickled beets, shaved red onions, cherry tomatoes, and candied pecans tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette
More about Urban American Kitchen - 14008 Memorial Drive
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay - Discovery Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Salad$21.00
Grilled Steak, Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, avocado, crispy strips
More about Hearsay - Discovery Green
Common Bond On The Go image

 

Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks

2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Noodle Salad$14.00
grilled steak, Asian slaw, thai basil dressing, toasted peanut & sesame seeds, chilled noodles
More about Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROUMANIAN STEAK SALAD$30.40
Grilled black angus roumanian steak, roamine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, cucumber & red onion w/balsamic vinagrette
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SCOTTY STEAK SALAD$17.00
CUBED BEEF TENDERLOIN, SAUTÉED WITH GARLIC, YELLOW ONIONS, TOUCH OF BUTTER OVER GREEN-LEAF LETTUCE, SLICED GRAPE TOMATOES, PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING, SIDE OF JASMINE WHITE RICE
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay - Market Square

218 Travis Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (4669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Salad$21.00
Grilled Steak, Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, avocado, crispy strips
More about Hearsay - Market Square
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Upper Kirby

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichurri Steak Salad$18.00
Romaine & Arugula Mix, Roasted Tri Tip Steak, Aioli, Arugula, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, Paragon Cheddar, Tossed in Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Local Foods Upper Kirby
HS Green image

 

HS Green

5092 Richmond Ave,, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Steak Salad$13.95
Flank Steak, romaine, spring mix, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, corn, black beans, tortilla strips with lime cilantro dressing
More about HS Green
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SCOTTY STEAK SALAD$17.00
CUBED BEEF TENDERLOIN, SAUTÉED WITH GARLIC, YELLOW ONIONS, TOUCH OF BUTTER OVER GREEN-LEAF LETTUCE, SLICED GRAPE TOMATOES, PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING, SIDE OF JASMINE WHITE RICE
More about Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

