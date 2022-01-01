Steak salad in Houston
Urban American Kitchen - 14008 Memorial Drive
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Steak Salad
|$16.95
Mixed greens, blue cheese, pickled beets, shaved red onions, cherry tomatoes, and candied pecans tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette
Hearsay - Discovery Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$21.00
Grilled Steak, Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, avocado, crispy strips
Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks
2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston
|Steak & Noodle Salad
|$14.00
grilled steak, Asian slaw, thai basil dressing, toasted peanut & sesame seeds, chilled noodles
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|ROUMANIAN STEAK SALAD
|$30.40
Grilled black angus roumanian steak, roamine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, cucumber & red onion w/balsamic vinagrette
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|SCOTTY STEAK SALAD
|$17.00
CUBED BEEF TENDERLOIN, SAUTÉED WITH GARLIC, YELLOW ONIONS, TOUCH OF BUTTER OVER GREEN-LEAF LETTUCE, SLICED GRAPE TOMATOES, PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING, SIDE OF JASMINE WHITE RICE
Hearsay - Market Square
218 Travis Street, Houston
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$21.00
Grilled Steak, Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomato, red onion, soft boiled egg, avocado, crispy strips
Local Foods Upper Kirby
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Chimichurri Steak Salad
|$18.00
Romaine & Arugula Mix, Roasted Tri Tip Steak, Aioli, Arugula, Avocado, Chimichurri, Tomato, Paragon Cheddar, Tossed in Lemon Vinaigrette
HS Green
5092 Richmond Ave,, Houston
|Southwest Steak Salad
|$13.95
Flank Steak, romaine, spring mix, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, corn, black beans, tortilla strips with lime cilantro dressing
Jenni’s Noodle House Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|SCOTTY STEAK SALAD
|$17.00
CUBED BEEF TENDERLOIN, SAUTÉED WITH GARLIC, YELLOW ONIONS, TOUCH OF BUTTER OVER GREEN-LEAF LETTUCE, SLICED GRAPE TOMATOES, PEPPERY VINAIGRETTE DRESSING, SIDE OF JASMINE WHITE RICE