Enchiladas in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Enchilada Verdes Dinner
|$14.45
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and a side of sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Chicken Enchiladas Verde
|$13.75
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON
|Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.99
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.50
|Fajita Beef Enchiladas
|$18.50
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|ENCHILADAS CHEESE
|$13.95
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
|ENCHILADAS BEEF
|$13.95
Two ground beef and cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
2222 Ella Blvd, houston
|Tony’s combo (taco al carbon, choice of enchilada, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole)
|$15.99
|Cheese enchiladas
|$12.50
|Fajita beef enchiladas
|$18.50
More about Picos Restaurant
Picos Restaurant
3601 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Enchiladas de Tejas
|$19.00
fresh corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef picadillo or chihuahua cheese topped with texas gravy, melted cheddar cheese and chopped onions, served with mexican rice and refried pinto beans
More about Sweet Paris
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Enchilada
|$9.25
More about Tony's Tex-Mex
Tony's Tex-Mex
17790 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Loner Enchilada
|$7.00
|Couple Enchilada
|$12.00
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner
|$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Enchilada Verdes Dinner
|$14.45
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and a side of sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner
|$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Beef Enchilada Dinner
|$14.45
Two ground beef enchiladas topped with chili gravy and melted cheese. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.