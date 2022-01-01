Enchiladas in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve enchiladas

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada Verdes Dinner$14.45
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and a side of sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Enchiladas$15.00
More about Studewood Cantine
Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas Verde$13.75
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Tony's Mexican Restaurant

2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Chicken Enchiladas$15.99
Cheese Enchiladas$12.50
Fajita Beef Enchiladas$18.50
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
ENCHILADAS CHEESE$13.95
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
ENCHILADAS BEEF$13.95
Two ground beef and cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese, onions and Cotija cheese
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

2222 Ella Blvd, houston

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Tony’s combo (taco al carbon, choice of enchilada, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole)$15.99
Cheese enchiladas$12.50
Fajita beef enchiladas$18.50
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
Picos Restaurant

3601 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas de Tejas$19.00
fresh corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef picadillo or chihuahua cheese topped with texas gravy, melted cheddar cheese and chopped onions, served with mexican rice and refried pinto beans
More about Picos Restaurant
Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$9.25
More about Sweet Paris
Tony's Tex-Mex

17790 Katy Freeway, Houston

Avg 4.6 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Loner Enchilada$7.00
Couple Enchilada$12.00
More about Tony's Tex-Mex
Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Enchilada Verdes Dinner$14.45
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, melted cheese and a side of sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Beef Enchilada Dinner$14.45
Two ground beef enchiladas topped with chili gravy and melted cheese. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$24.00
Three corn tortillas rolled with chicken topped with your choice of sauce
Bulk - Cheese Enchiladas$25.00
More about Armandos

