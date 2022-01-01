Nachos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve nachos
The Drive-In off
2315 Navigation Boulevard, Houston
|Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup
|$6.75
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Nachos
|$12.00
Based on the ‘Original Nacho’ Prepared with Melted Cheese on House-Made Tortilla Chips with Beans, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, and Guacamole
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
922 A Holman, Houston
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
|Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
|Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
Bohemeo's Houston
708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston
|Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
Melted cheese, tomato, red onion, serrano chiles, cilantro and diced grilled chicken. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering
2300 Runnels Street, Houston
|COMBO NACHOS
|$11.09
Combo Nachos with sour cream, jalapeños and salsa
|BEEF NACHOS
|$12.01
Beef Nachos with sour cream, jalapeños and salsa
The Original Ninfa's Uptown
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Nachos
|$12.00
Based on the ‘Original Nacho’ Prepared with Melted Cheese on House-Made Tortilla Chips with Beans, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, and Guacamole
Rooftop Cinema Club
1700 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston
|Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup
|$6.75
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|1/2 Ground beef Nachos
|$11.25
Topped with ground beef, beans, cheese, served with lettuce and tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos
|FULL Fajita Nachos
|$14.83
Topped with beef or chicken fajitas, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.