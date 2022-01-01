Nachos in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve nachos

Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup image

 

The Drive-In off

2315 Navigation Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup$6.75
More about The Drive-In off
Nachos image

 

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
Based on the ‘Original Nacho’ Prepared with Melted Cheese on House-Made Tortilla Chips with Beans, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, and Guacamole
More about The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
Nachos image

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$10.00
More about Veegos
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

922 A Holman, Houston

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Bohemeo's Houston image

 

Bohemeo's Houston

708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$10.00
Melted cheese, tomato, red onion, serrano chiles, cilantro and diced grilled chicken. Salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about Bohemeo's Houston
El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering image

 

El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering

2300 Runnels Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COMBO NACHOS$11.09
Combo Nachos with sour cream, jalapeños and salsa
BEEF NACHOS$12.01
Beef Nachos with sour cream, jalapeños and salsa
More about El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering
Nachos image

 

The Original Ninfa's Uptown

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
Based on the ‘Original Nacho’ Prepared with Melted Cheese on House-Made Tortilla Chips with Beans, Sour Cream, Jalapeños, and Guacamole
More about The Original Ninfa's Uptown
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup image

 

Rooftop Cinema Club

1700 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nacho Chips and Cheese Cup$6.75
More about Rooftop Cinema Club
Banner pic

 

Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Ground beef Nachos$11.25
Topped with ground beef, beans, cheese, served with lettuce and tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapenos
FULL Fajita Nachos$14.83
Topped with beef or chicken fajitas, beans, cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapenos.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Goat Curry

Fish And Chips

Jerk Chicken

Short Ribs

Wontons

Shrimp Tacos

Ceviche

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston