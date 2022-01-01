Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable fried rice in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A

4721 N Main St Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
More about Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

2512 Rice Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE$12.00
Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetables Fried Rice$9.45
Cup Vegetables Fried Rice$5.25
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings image

 

Cajun's City Seafood

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Vegetable Fried Rice$6.49
More about Cajun's City Seafood
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
F2v. Vegetable Fried Rice$7.75
Vegetable Fried Rice Party Tray$29.00
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE$12.00
More about Kim Son Cafe

