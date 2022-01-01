Vegetable fried rice in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
Hughies - N Main St - 4721 N Main St Suite A
4721 N Main St Suite A, Houston
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Kim Son Cafe
2512 Rice Blvd, Houston
|VEGETABLE FRIED RICE
|$12.00
Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Vegetables Fried Rice
|$9.45
|Cup Vegetables Fried Rice
|$5.25
Cajun's City Seafood
12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston
|Small Vegetable Fried Rice
|$6.49
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
Seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|F2v. Vegetable Fried Rice
|$7.75
|Vegetable Fried Rice Party Tray
|$29.00