Chai tea in Houston

MY LIFE CAFE 1 (Tidwell Exit)
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm spices combined with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Chai Tea Cococcino
|$0.00
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chai syrup, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
|Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Chai Masala Tea
|$4.00
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee - Gray St
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
|Chai Tea Cococcino
|$0.00
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chai syrup, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm spices combined with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
PIZZA
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Chai Tea Latte
|$5.00
Toasted spice blend, oolong & Earl Grey teas, milk
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Vintage Park Conversion
114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston
|Chai Tea Cococcino
|$4.25
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chai syrup, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
|Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
Mo' Better Brews - 1201 Southmore Blvd
1201 Southmore Blvd, Houston
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.00
Our homemade chai tea with steamed or cold milk topped with a dash of cinnamon.