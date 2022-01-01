Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chai tea

Item pic

 

MY LIFE CAFE 1 (Tidwell Exit)

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm spices combined with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about MY LIFE CAFE 1 (Tidwell Exit)
Coco Crepes Rice Village image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Cococcino$0.00
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chai syrup, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen - Houston image

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Masala Tea$4.00
More about Cowboys and Indians Tex-In Kithcen
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee - Gray St

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
Chai Tea Cococcino$0.00
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chai syrup, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee - Gray St
Item pic

 

My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm spices combined with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)
Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea$4.00
More about Adair Kitchen
Revival Market image

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$5.00
Toasted spice blend, oolong & Earl Grey teas, milk
More about Revival Market
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee image

 

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Vintage Park Conversion

114 VINTAGE PARK BLVD., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Cococcino$4.25
Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chai syrup, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream
Chai Tea Latte$0.00
Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Vintage Park Conversion
Item pic

 

Mo' Better Brews - 1201 Southmore Blvd

1201 Southmore Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
Our homemade chai tea with steamed or cold milk topped with a dash of cinnamon.
More about Mo' Better Brews - 1201 Southmore Blvd
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
More about Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

