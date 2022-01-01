Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve collard greens

Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Braised Collard Greens$8.00
bacon braised Collard Greens
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens$7.00
Smoked chicken & pot likker.
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Collard Greens$8.00
Collard Greens$8.00
Collard Greens$8.00
More about Killen's Heights
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens - Quart$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Seafood Connection Houston image

 

Seafood Connection Houston

507 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Collard Greens$4.00
Cooked with smoked turkey meat.
More about Seafood Connection Houston
Item pic

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

10723 Louetta Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
INDV SIDE REG Collard Greens$3.00
Southern Style Collard Greens, Perfect with Chicken!
INDV SIDE LRG Collard Greens$6.00
Southern Style Collard Greens, Perfect with Chicken!
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Collard Greens$3.95
More about Preslee's
Upper Kirby Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upper Kirby Bistro

2736 Virginia Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Collard Greens$8.00
More about Upper Kirby Bistro
Killen's STQ Houston image

 

Killen's STQ Houston

2231 South Voss Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Collard Greens$10.00
More about Killen's STQ Houston
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SD Collard Greens$6.00
Side Collard Greens$5.00
16130
More about Max's Wine Dive
Tex-Orleans Food Company image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens HF Gal Bag$11.36
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

BB's Tex-Orleans

3139 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 3.5 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens - Quart$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
BB's Tex-Orleans image

 

BB's Tex-Orleans

21440 Tomball Pkwy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens - Quart$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St #2, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SD Collard Greens$6.00
Side Collard Greens$5.00
16130
More about Max's Wine Dive
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1768 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens - Quart$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens Quesadilla$13.50
Tatemó heirloom maize tortillas, Cholula aioli (vegetarian, gluten free, soy free, nut free)
More about Better Luck Tomorrow
Banner pic

SEAFOOD

Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe

12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1321 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens$5.00
More about Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

BB's Tex-Orleans

2710 Montrose Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (672 reviews)
Collard Greens - Quart$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

