Collard greens in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve collard greens
GRILL
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Bacon Braised Collard Greens
|$8.00
bacon braised Collard Greens
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Collard Greens
|$7.00
Smoked chicken & pot likker.
Killen's Heights
101 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Collard Greens
|$8.00
|Collard Greens
|$8.00
|Collard Greens
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston
|Collard Greens - Quart
|$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Seafood Connection Houston
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Collard Greens
|$4.00
Cooked with smoked turkey meat.
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
10723 Louetta Road, Houston
|INDV SIDE REG Collard Greens
|$3.00
Southern Style Collard Greens, Perfect with Chicken!
|INDV SIDE LRG Collard Greens
|$6.00
Southern Style Collard Greens, Perfect with Chicken!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upper Kirby Bistro
2736 Virginia Street, Houston
|Smoked Turkey Collard Greens
|$8.00
Killen's STQ Houston
2231 South Voss Road, Houston
|Collard Greens
|$10.00
Max's Wine Dive
4720 Washington Ave., Houston
|SD Collard Greens
|$6.00
|Side Collard Greens
|$5.00
Tex-Orleans Food Company
6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Collard Greens HF Gal Bag
|$11.36
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
BB's Tex-Orleans
3139 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Collard Greens - Quart
|$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Max's Wine Dive
214 Fairview St #2, Houston
|SD Collard Greens
|$6.00
|Side Collard Greens
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Collard Greens - Quart
|$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
GRILL
Better Luck Tomorrow
544 Yale St, Houston
|Collard Greens Quesadilla
|$13.50
Tatemó heirloom maize tortillas, Cholula aioli (vegetarian, gluten free, soy free, nut free)
SEAFOOD
Cafe Rian Cajun Cafe
12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy 190, Houston
|Collard Greens
|$5.00
