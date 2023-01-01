Garlic noodles in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve garlic noodles
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS
Crawfish Cafe
11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston
|Garlic Noodles
|$9.99
Reel Seafood Bar & Grill
2030 East T C Jester Boulevard, Houston
|Garlic Noodles
|$9.99
Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar Houston
4200 Westheimer Rd Suite 110, Houston
|SIDE GARLIC NOODLES
|$10.00
Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Tofu Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Đâu Hu
|$13.99
VEGAN-Optional.
Wok-tossed egg noodle, tofu, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage.
Garnish: cilantro.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
|Shrimp Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Tom
|$16.59
Wok-tossed egg noodle with Admiral's battered jumbo shrimps, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
|Chicken Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga
|$15.59
Hand-carved, wok-tossed egg noodle with Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.