Garlic noodles in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve garlic noodles

Crawfish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

Crawfish Cafe

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1063 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Noodles$9.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Reel Seafood Bar & Grill

2030 East T C Jester Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Noodles$9.99
More about Reel Seafood Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar Houston

4200 Westheimer Rd Suite 110, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE GARLIC NOODLES$10.00
More about Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar Houston
Lúa Viet Kitchen image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Đâu Hu$13.99
VEGAN-Optional.
Wok-tossed egg noodle, tofu, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage.
Garnish: cilantro.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
Shrimp Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Tom$16.59
Wok-tossed egg noodle with Admiral's battered jumbo shrimps, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
Chicken Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga$15.59
Hand-carved, wok-tossed egg noodle with Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage.
Garnish: Cilantro.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen - Montrose
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Noodles$9.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bayou Seafood & More - 10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200

10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200, Houston

Avg 4.5 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC NOODLE BOX (10 BOILED SHRIMP, 1 EGG, 1 SAUSAGE)$15.49
More about Bayou Seafood & More - 10040 Veterans Dr. Memorial Ste 200

