Teriyaki chicken in Houston

PIZZA • TACOS
Click Virtual Food Hall
4901 Rose Street, Houston
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$14.00
chicken, sushi rice, takuan, sesame, green onion
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.45
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
2503 Bagby St., Houston
|Panko Chicken Teriyaki Chili Peanut
|$14.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage,
avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds
Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|C13. Teriyaki Chicken
Panko Breaded Chicken Cutlet w/ Mushroom, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli. Teriyaki Sauce on the Side
Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
2020 Louisiana Street, Houston
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$14.95
Grilled chicken with steam broccoli and
carrot, topped with homemade teriyaki sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento
|$15.00
chicken teriyaki / mushrooms /
onions / rice
Nara Washington - Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Kids Chicken Teriyaki
|$5.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$28.00
Half Free-Range Chicken Teriyaki with Charred Rainbow Carrots
Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd
2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston
|Chicken Teriyaki Bento
|$16.00