Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS

Click Virtual Food Hall

4901 Rose Street, Houston

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$14.00
chicken, sushi rice, takuan, sesame, green onion
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl$12.45
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
be783ca3-dc38-4ac6-beb4-7b69c2af8265 image

 

Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen

2503 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panko Chicken Teriyaki Chili Peanut$14.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage,
avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds
More about Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
C13. Teriyaki Chicken
Panko Breaded Chicken Cutlet w/ Mushroom, Snow Peas, Zucchini, Carrots, & Broccoli. Teriyaki Sauce on the Side
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Main pic

 

Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street

2020 Louisiana Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken$14.95
Grilled chicken with steam broccoli and
carrot, topped with homemade teriyaki sauce
More about Nua Thai Restaurant - 2020 Louisiana Street
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bento$15.00
chicken teriyaki / mushrooms /
onions / rice
More about Soma Sushi
Nara Washington image

 

Nara Washington - Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Teriyaki$5.95
More about Nara Washington - Washington
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki$28.00
Half Free-Range Chicken Teriyaki with Charred Rainbow Carrots
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Bento$16.00
More about Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl$11.00
Grilled chicken breast with teriyaki sauce over Jasmine rice
More about Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Pork Chops

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Tostadas

Shrimp Tempura

Chalupas

Shawarma

Pappardelle

Sundaes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston