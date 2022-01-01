Chicken marsala in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Chicken Marsala
|$18.00
Chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms in Marsala wine, over fresh fettuccine.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Chicken Marsala
|$18.00
Chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms in Marsala wine, over fresh fettuccine.
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Chicken Marsala - Lunch
|$12.99
Breaded chicken, topped with marsala cream sauce & mushrooms, garnished with diced tomatoes & scallions, served over penne pasta.
GRILL
Relish Restaurant & Bar
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Rotisserie Chicken Marsala
|$26.00
roasted potatoes, oven dried tomatoes, sauteed spinach, mushroom-marsala
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Impero Italiano
14028 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Chicken Marsala
|$22.00
Chicken, mushrooms and spaghetti served in buttery Marsala wine sauce.
Lulu's River Oaks
2518 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Chicken Marsala
|$26.00
Airline chicken, mushrooms, mashed potato, marsala jus