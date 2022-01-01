Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$18.00
Chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms in Marsala wine, over fresh fettuccine.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala$18.00
Chicken breast sautéed with Portabella mushrooms in Marsala wine, over fresh fettuccine.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Marsala - Lunch$12.99
Breaded chicken, topped with marsala cream sauce & mushrooms, garnished with diced tomatoes & scallions, served over penne pasta.
More about Lasagna House
Relish Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (819 reviews)
Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken Marsala$26.00
roasted potatoes, oven dried tomatoes, sauteed spinach, mushroom-marsala
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar
Impero Italiano image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Impero Italiano

14028 Memorial Dr., Houston

Avg 4.7 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$22.00
Chicken, mushrooms and spaghetti served in buttery Marsala wine sauce.
More about Impero Italiano
Chicken Marsala image

 

Lulu's River Oaks

2518 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Marsala$26.00
Airline chicken, mushrooms, mashed potato, marsala jus
More about Lulu's River Oaks
Item pic

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$26.00
Classic with Baby Bella Mushrooms
More about Bocca

