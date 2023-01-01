Shrimp pizza in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp pizza
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|GULF SHRIMP PIZZA
|$21.00
Wild gulf shrimp, italian sausage, rapini, winter garden greens, pine nuts, olives, arrabiata sauce. (please note: this dish is indicated as spicy)
OPORTO fooding house & wine - 125 West Gray
125 West Gray, Houston
|Shrimp & Crab Pizza
|$16.00
tomato sauce/ gulf shrimp/ crab/ mozzarella