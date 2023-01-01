Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp pizza in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve shrimp pizza

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
GULF SHRIMP PIZZA$21.00
Wild gulf shrimp, italian sausage, rapini, winter garden greens, pine nuts, olives, arrabiata sauce. (please note: this dish is indicated as spicy)
More about Coltivare
OPORTO fooding house & wine image

 

OPORTO fooding house & wine - 125 West Gray

125 West Gray, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Crab Pizza$16.00
tomato sauce/ gulf shrimp/ crab/ mozzarella
More about OPORTO fooding house & wine - 125 West Gray
d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails image

 

d'Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

3715 Alba Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
shrimp & bacon pizza$19.00
SHRIMP PIZZA, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, PORCINI MUSHROOM, FIVE-CHEESE BLEND, ROSEMARY, THYME, HERB EVOO
More about d'Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

