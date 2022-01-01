Waffles in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve waffles

Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle) image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle)$5.00
More about Frank's Grill
Sugar Waffle image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugar Waffle$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
CYO Sweet Waffle$8.95
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle) image

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle)$5.00
Jumbo Wings & Waffle Combo$12.95
More about Franks Grill
The Tasting Room image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tasting Room

818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston

Avg 3.8 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
6235
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
6235
More about The Tasting Room
Down House image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
One of our best sellers. Whole grain waffle with a leg and a thigh fried with spicy honey. Waffle served with whipped cream and maple syrup.
More about Down House
The Cookshack, The Heights, TX image

 

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX

4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$13.79
More about The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
Jeannie Maes image

 

Jeannie Maes

12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston

Avg 3 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Waffle Starter$10.00
Brined buttermilk fried boneless chicken bites on a sweet southern Johnny cake waffle drizzle with bourbon maple syrup
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE$16.99
A SWEET SAVORY CORNBREAD WAFFLE WITH DEEP FRIED CHICKEN AN BOURBON MAPLE SYRUP
More about Jeannie Maes
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mico's Hot Chicken

1603 N Durham Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries
More about Mico's Hot Chicken
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
6235
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
6235
More about Max's Wine Dive
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

214 Fairview St #2, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
6235
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
6235
More about Max's Wine Dive
Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich image

 

The Waffle Bus

1540 W Alabama St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$9.99
With your choice of sauce
Medium Seasoned Waffle Fries$5.00
MacDaddy (Waffle)$11.99
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Mac and Cheese and Thunder Sauce on a fresh baked waffle
More about The Waffle Bus
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

6100 Westheimer Road, Suite 146

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
Medium Seasoned Waffle Fries image

 

The Waffle Bus

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Medium Seasoned Waffle Fries$5.00
Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle
Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$9.99
With your choice of sauce
More about The Waffle Bus
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Breakfast Klub

3711 Travis St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (7012 reviews)
Takeout
Wings & Waffle$15.95
belgian waffle surrounded by 6 seasoned wing pieces and topped with powdered sugar and 1 fresh strawberry
More about The Breakfast Klub
WAFFLE FRIES image

SANDWICHES

Howdy Hot Chicken

3520 S Shepherd dr., Houston

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WAFFLE FRIES$3.49
Waffle fries with mild seasoning.
More about Howdy Hot Chicken

