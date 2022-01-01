Waffles in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve waffles
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle)
|$5.00
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Sugar Waffle
|$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
|CYO Sweet Waffle
|$8.95
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Franks Grill
4236 HWY 6 N, Houston
|Original Waffle (7" Belgian Waffle)
|$5.00
|Jumbo Wings & Waffle Combo
|$12.95
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tasting Room
818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00

|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00

Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
One of our best sellers. Whole grain waffle with a leg and a thigh fried with spicy honey. Waffle served with whipped cream and maple syrup.
The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.79
Jeannie Maes
12830 Scarsdale Blvd, Houston
|Chicken and Waffle Starter
|$10.00
Brined buttermilk fried boneless chicken bites on a sweet southern Johnny cake waffle drizzle with bourbon maple syrup
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
|$16.99
A SWEET SAVORY CORNBREAD WAFFLE WITH DEEP FRIED CHICKEN AN BOURBON MAPLE SYRUP
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mico's Hot Chicken
1603 N Durham Dr, Houston
|Waffle Fries
Max's Wine Dive
4720 Washington Ave., Houston
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00

|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00

Max's Wine Dive
214 Fairview St #2, Houston
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00

|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00

The Waffle Bus
1540 W Alabama St, Houston
|Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$9.99
With your choice of sauce
|Medium Seasoned Waffle Fries
|$5.00
|MacDaddy (Waffle)
|$11.99
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Mac and Cheese and Thunder Sauce on a fresh baked waffle
The Melting Pot
6100 Westheimer Road, Suite 146
|Chicken & Waffle Skewers
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
The Waffle Bus
1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston
|Medium Seasoned Waffle Fries
|$5.00
|Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)
|$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle
|Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$9.99
With your choice of sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Breakfast Klub
3711 Travis St, Houston
|Wings & Waffle
|$15.95
belgian waffle surrounded by 6 seasoned wing pieces and topped with powdered sugar and 1 fresh strawberry