Tuna rolls in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Kata Robata
3600 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Tropical Spicy Tuna Roll
|$18.00
spicy tuna, salmon, mango avocado, tobiko, wasabi vinaigrette
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
tuna, wasabi
|Sp Tuna Roll
|$13.00
tuna, avocado, jalapeños, chili oil, chili pepper, sesame, masago
PIZZA • TACOS
Click Virtual Food Hall
4901 Rose Street, Houston
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Tuna, Sriracha, Avocado, Togarashi, Green Onions, Nori, Sushi Rice
|Tuna Roll
|$7.00
Tuna, Sushi Rice, Nori
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
|Wasabi Tuna Maki Roll
|$7.00
Tuna, Wasabi, Takuan, Avocado, Sesame, Green Onion, Sushi Rice, Nori
The Fish
309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
cucumber, spicy sauce
|Tuna Roll
|$10.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
|Tuna Roll
|$9.00
|Sp Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston
|SLB TUNA ROLL (L)
|$15.00
|STUDEMONT ROLL (Wht Fish, Tmpra Flks, Avocado, sp Mayo, Scallions, Topped Sp tuna individually, Kimchee dressing)
|$17.00
|BY THE HEIGHTS ROLL (Sh Temp, Asp, Cuc, Cheese, Topped, Salmon, Tuna, Wsb Cream, Sp Mayo, Kim, Sesame Oil, Seeds, Scall)
|$16.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Sushi Pop - Houston
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
|$5.00
In - Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
Out - Sesame Seed
|Tuna Avocado Hand Roll
|$5.00
|Tuna on Fire Roll 🌶🌶🌶
|$12.99
In - spicy tuna, cucumber and jalapenos
Out - tuna
Sauce - spicy mayo
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll
|$14.00
|Crispi Tuna Roll
|$14.00
SUSHI
Kanau Sushi
2850 Fannin St, Houston
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Tuna, cucumber, shiso and green chili aioli inside