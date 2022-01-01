Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

 

Kata Robata

3600 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tropical Spicy Tuna Roll$18.00
spicy tuna, salmon, mango avocado, tobiko, wasabi vinaigrette
Tuna Roll$9.00
tuna, wasabi
Sp Tuna Roll$13.00
tuna, avocado, jalapeños, chili oil, chili pepper, sesame, masago
More about Kata Robata
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS

Click Virtual Food Hall

4901 Rose Street, Houston

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Tuna, Sriracha, Avocado, Togarashi, Green Onions, Nori, Sushi Rice
Tuna Roll$7.00
Tuna, Sushi Rice, Nori
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Wasabi Tuna Maki Roll$7.00
Tuna, Wasabi, Takuan, Avocado, Sesame, Green Onion, Sushi Rice, Nori
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
More about Click Virtual Food Hall
Consumer pic

 

The Fish

309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
cucumber, spicy sauce
Tuna Roll$10.00
More about The Fish
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Roll$9.00
Sp Tuna Roll$9.00
More about Soma Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B

1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SLB TUNA ROLL (L)$15.00
STUDEMONT ROLL (Wht Fish, Tmpra Flks, Avocado, sp Mayo, Scallions, Topped Sp tuna individually, Kimchee dressing)$17.00
BY THE HEIGHTS ROLL (Sh Temp, Asp, Cuc, Cheese, Topped, Salmon, Tuna, Wsb Cream, Sp Mayo, Kim, Sesame Oil, Seeds, Scall)$16.00
More about Sushi by the Heights - 1111 STUDEWOOD ST, SUITE B
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop - Houston

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$5.00
In - Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
Out - Sesame Seed
Tuna Avocado Hand Roll$5.00
Tuna on Fire Roll 🌶🌶🌶$12.99
In - spicy tuna, cucumber and jalapenos
Out - tuna
Sauce - spicy mayo   
More about Sushi Pop - Houston
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
Crispi Tuna Roll$14.00
More about Roka Akor | Houston
6c3d496d-a007-481c-bc2d-ab7b3a9a3ab3 image

SUSHI

Kanau Sushi

2850 Fannin St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Tuna, cucumber, shiso and green chili aioli inside
More about Kanau Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

2027 Poast Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPICY TUNA ROLL$11.00
cucumber, spicy sauce
Eel Tuna Roll$21.00
More about Sushi on Post Oak - 2027 Post Oak Blvd

