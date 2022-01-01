Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve honey chicken

Hangar Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hangar Kitchen

8800 Telephone Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Honey Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Crispy Chicken • Honey Seared Garlic Sauce
More about Hangar Kitchen
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Honey Chicken & Pancakes$18.00
Served with Maple Syrup
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Glazed Soy BBQ Chicken (GF)$10.00
Honey Glazed Soy Marinated BBQ Chicken served over white rice with bok choy and picked cabbage
More about Dumpling Haus
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey-Glazed Chicken V-Bowl$12.95
Honey Glazed Chicken W/ Sticky Rice$14.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN W/ HONEY MUSTARD$22.00
On a club roll w/ lettuce, tomatoes & onions w/ honey mustard. Served w/ fries
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Fried chicken topped with a fried egg, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, a cajun remoulade sauce, hash browns & gravy on a house made biscuit
More about Tapester's Grill
Jenni's Noodle House-SH image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HONEY CHICKEN BOWL$15.00
Marinated chicken, honey glaze, garlic, green onions, over jasmine rice
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Chicken Biscuit$6.50
Scratch biscuit, fried chicken tender.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich image

 

Adair Kitchen - West University

5176 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado and honey mustard. Served with house made chips.
More about Adair Kitchen - West University
Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado and honey mustard. Served with house made chips.
More about Adair Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Leeland House & Around the Corner

2119 Leeland Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Chicken Biscuit$15.00
Crispy chicken breast, scrambled eggs*, smoked gouda pimento cheese, honey butter syrup piled on a buttermilk biscuit. Served with breakfast potatoes.
More about Leeland House & Around the Corner
Item pic

 

Max's Wine Dive - Washington

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Butter Chicken Benedict$18.00
Two southern style biscuits, honey butter, fried chicken, poached eggs, black pepper cream gravy, home fries.
More about Max's Wine Dive - Washington
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HONEY CHICKEN BOWL$15.00
Marinated honey chicken, garlic, green onions, jasmine white rice
More about Jenni’s Noodle House Heights

