Honey chicken in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Hangar Kitchen
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hangar Kitchen
8800 Telephone Rd, Houston
|Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Crispy Chicken • Honey Seared Garlic Sauce
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Hot Honey Chicken & Pancakes
|$18.00
Served with Maple Syrup
More about Dumpling Haus
DUMPLINGS • NOODLES
Dumpling Haus
2313 Edwards St#180, Houston
|Honey Glazed Soy BBQ Chicken (GF)
|$10.00
Honey Glazed Soy Marinated BBQ Chicken served over white rice with bok choy and picked cabbage
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston
|Honey-Glazed Chicken V-Bowl
|$12.95
|Honey Glazed Chicken W/ Sticky Rice
|$14.95
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|GRILLED CHICKEN W/ HONEY MUSTARD
|$22.00
On a club roll w/ lettuce, tomatoes & onions w/ honey mustard. Served w/ fries
More about Tapester's Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Honey Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
Fried chicken topped with a fried egg, chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, a cajun remoulade sauce, hash browns & gravy on a house made biscuit
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Shepherd
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|HONEY CHICKEN BOWL
|$15.00
Marinated chicken, honey glaze, garlic, green onions, over jasmine rice
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Weslayan
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Honey Chicken Biscuit
|$6.50
Scratch biscuit, fried chicken tender.
More about Adair Kitchen - West University
Adair Kitchen - West University
5176 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
|Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado and honey mustard. Served with house made chips.
More about Adair Kitchen
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Honey Mustard Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with avocado and honey mustard. Served with house made chips.
More about Leeland House & Around the Corner
Leeland House & Around the Corner
2119 Leeland Street, Houston
|Honey Chicken Biscuit
|$15.00
Crispy chicken breast, scrambled eggs*, smoked gouda pimento cheese, honey butter syrup piled on a buttermilk biscuit. Served with breakfast potatoes.
More about Max's Wine Dive - Washington
Max's Wine Dive - Washington
4720 Washington Ave., Houston
|Honey Butter Chicken Benedict
|$18.00
Two southern style biscuits, honey butter, fried chicken, poached eggs, black pepper cream gravy, home fries.