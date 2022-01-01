Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve street tacos

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Taco Dinner Family Style$65.00
Feeds up to 6. Beef and Chicken on stacked corn tortillas topped with diced onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans, House Made Guacamole, and Chips & Salsas.
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Street Taco Dinner Family Style$65.00
Feeds up to 6. Beef and Chicken on stacked corn tortillas topped with diced onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans, House Made Guacamole, and Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
Diablo Loco Richmond

6025 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Tacos Tuesday$2.00
More about Diablo Loco Richmond
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ribeye Street Tacos$13.95
Thin sliced grilled ribeye on soft corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, avocado, and grilled onions with tomatillo salsa
More about Urban American Kitchen
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Tacos$15.75
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
La Calle Tacos

3321 Ella Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street TACOS ( 5 CORN TORTILLA)$11.99
5 small yellow corn tortillas served with your choice of meats. Accompanied with onion, cilantro, limes and your chioice of green or red salsa. Served with a little side of spicy Birria to dip in or sip!
BY THE Taco (50 Street Tacos)$87.50
Package of 50 individually wrapped Tacos where you can choose 5 of your favorite meat, includes red and green salsas, limes, cilantro, onion and disposables for 10 people and 10 discount Coupons.
50 Tacos Individuales (Escoger 5 proteinas 10 tacos cada Proteina)
1 8 oz Salsa Verde
1 8 oz Salsa Roja
1 8 oz Cebolla
1 8 oz Cilantro
5 Limones
32oz. Birria Consome
10 Paper Boats
2 Cucharas
4 Tenedores
30 Servilletas
10 Cupones Free Tacos
BY THE Taco (20 Street Taco)$34.99
Great shareable option for 2 or 3 people. 20 Street Tacos. A great variety of our traditional "chilango" tacos on yellow corn tortillas.
Choose up to 4 meats.
More about La Calle Tacos
La Calle Tacos

909 Franklin St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street TACOS ( 5 CORN TORTILLA)$11.99
5 small yellow corn tortillas served with your choice of meats. Accompanied with onion, cilantro, limes and your chioice of green or red salsa. Served with a little side of spicy Birria to dip in or sip!
BY THE Taco (50 Street Tacos)$87.50
Package of 50 individually wrapped Tacos where you can choose 5 of your favorite meat, includes red and green salsas, limes, cilantro, onion and disposables for 10 people and 10 discount Coupons.
50 Tacos Individuales (Escoger 5 proteinas 10 tacos cada Proteina)
1 8 oz Salsa Verde
1 8 oz Salsa Roja
1 8 oz Cebolla
1 8 oz Cilantro
5 Limones
32oz. Birria Consome
10 Paper Boats
2 Cucharas
4 Tenedores
30 Servilletas
10 Cupones Free Tacos
BY THE Taco (20 Street Taco)$34.99
Great shareable option for 2 or 3 people. 20 Street Tacos. A great variety of our traditional "chilango" tacos on yellow corn tortillas.
Choose up to 4 meats.
More about La Calle Tacos
TACOS

Tacos My Way

17068 Saturn Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Street Taco
More about Tacos My Way
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer

6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4 (1333 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$18.00
5 Mini flour or corn tortillas topped with Chicken or Beef chopped cilantro and onions. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, charro, rice, grilled onions and avocado sauce.
More about El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
Aguirres Tex Mex

6166 Texas Highway 6, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
STREET TACOS
Corn tortillas, fajita, grilled onions, cilantro, taco sauce, and a grilled jalapeno
STREET TACOS
Corn tortillas, fajita, grilled onions, cilantro, taco sauce, and a grilled jalapeno
More about Aguirres Tex Mex
El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering image

 

El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering

2300 Runnels Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BEEF STREET TACOS$12.01
4 corn tortillas topped with beef fajita, chopped cilantro and purple onions. served with 2 limes and avocado sauce.
COMBO STREET TACOS$11.09
4 corn tortillas topped with combo fajita, chopped cilantro and purple onions. served with 2 limes and avocado sauce.
More about El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering
La Calle Tacos

401 Gray St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street TACOS ( 5 CORN TORTILLA)$11.99
5 small yellow corn tortillas served with your choice of meats. Accompanied with onion, cilantro, limes and your chioice of green or red salsa. Served with a little side of spicy Birria to dip in or sip!
BY THE Taco (50 Street Tacos)$87.50
Package of 50 individually wrapped Tacos where you can choose 5 of your favorite meat, includes red and green salsas, limes, cilantro, onion and disposables for 10 people and 10 discount Coupons.
50 Tacos Individuales (Escoger 5 proteinas 10 tacos cada Proteina)
1 8 oz Salsa Verde
1 8 oz Salsa Roja
1 8 oz Cebolla
1 8 oz Cilantro
5 Limones
32oz. Birria Consome
10 Paper Boats
2 Cucharas
4 Tenedores
30 Servilletas
10 Cupones Free Tacos
BY THE Taco (20 Street Taco)$34.99
Great shareable option for 2 or 3 people. 20 Street Tacos. A great variety of our traditional "chilango" tacos on yellow corn tortillas.
Choose up to 4 meats.
More about La Calle Tacos
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Street Taco Dinner Family Style$65.00
Feeds up to 6. Beef and Chicken on stacked corn tortillas topped with diced onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans, House Made Guacamole, and Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Street Taco Dinner Family Style$65.00
Feeds up to 6. Beef and Chicken on stacked corn tortillas topped with diced onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans, House Made Guacamole, and Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
Azura Bar and Lounge

2703 South Highway 6, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Street Tacos (3 pcs)$8.99
3 seasoned meat tacos with onions and cilantro
More about Azura Bar and Lounge
Tres Tacos

212 westheimer rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$12.25
More about Tres Tacos

