Street tacos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve street tacos
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Street Taco Dinner Family Style
|$65.00
Feeds up to 6. Beef and Chicken on stacked corn tortillas topped with diced onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans, House Made Guacamole, and Chips & Salsas.
|Street Tacos
|$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
Diablo Loco Richmond
6025 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Street Tacos Tuesday
|$2.00
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Ribeye Street Tacos
|$13.95
Thin sliced grilled ribeye on soft corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, avocado, and grilled onions with tomatillo salsa
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|Street Tacos
|$15.75
La Calle Tacos
3321 Ella Blvd, Houston
|Street TACOS ( 5 CORN TORTILLA)
|$11.99
5 small yellow corn tortillas served with your choice of meats. Accompanied with onion, cilantro, limes and your chioice of green or red salsa. Served with a little side of spicy Birria to dip in or sip!
|BY THE Taco (50 Street Tacos)
|$87.50
Package of 50 individually wrapped Tacos where you can choose 5 of your favorite meat, includes red and green salsas, limes, cilantro, onion and disposables for 10 people and 10 discount Coupons.
|BY THE Taco (20 Street Taco)
|$34.99
Great shareable option for 2 or 3 people. 20 Street Tacos. A great variety of our traditional "chilango" tacos on yellow corn tortillas.
Choose up to 4 meats.
La Calle Tacos
909 Franklin St, Houston
El Patio Restaurant & Club - Westheimer
6444 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Street Tacos
|$18.00
5 Mini flour or corn tortillas topped with Chicken or Beef chopped cilantro and onions. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, charro, rice, grilled onions and avocado sauce.
Aguirres Tex Mex
6166 Texas Highway 6, Houston
|STREET TACOS
Corn tortillas, fajita, grilled onions, cilantro, taco sauce, and a grilled jalapeno
El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering
2300 Runnels Street, Houston
|BEEF STREET TACOS
|$12.01
4 corn tortillas topped with beef fajita, chopped cilantro and purple onions. served with 2 limes and avocado sauce.
|COMBO STREET TACOS
|$11.09
4 corn tortillas topped with combo fajita, chopped cilantro and purple onions. served with 2 limes and avocado sauce.
La Calle Tacos
401 Gray St., Houston
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
Azura Bar and Lounge
2703 South Highway 6, Houston
|Street Tacos (3 pcs)
|$8.99
3 seasoned meat tacos with onions and cilantro