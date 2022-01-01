Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve salmon salad

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Faroe Island Salmon Salad$17.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips
More about Summit Grill
Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Skin Salad$8.95
Deep-fried salmon skin on top of spring mix and assorted vegetables; served with house sauce
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Salmon Salad$14.99
baby spinach, candied walnuts, red onions, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese & raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Full Thai Salmon Salad$15.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
Mini Thai Salmon Salad$13.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
More about The Mixx
Item pic

 

Tribe Street Kitchen

316 Delaware Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$16.00
More about Tribe Street Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Stroud's

8301 West 135th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Country Salmon Salad$16.95
Mixed greens with diced cucumber, shredded cheese, tomato, egg and fresh grilled salmon.
More about Stroud's
Item pic

 

Q39

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$18.00
Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.
Salmon Salad$18.00
Salmon Salad$18.00
Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.
More about Q39
Item pic

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Greek Salad$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Marinated Olives, House-Made Cucumber Dressing
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Blknd Salmon Salad$17.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips
Blknd Salmon Salad$18.95
smashed avocado, bacon, corn salsa, tomatoes, watermelon radishes, chipotle chips
More about Summit Grill

