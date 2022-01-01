Salmon salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve salmon salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Blackened Faroe Island Salmon Salad
|$17.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City
4980 main st, kansas city
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$8.95
Deep-fried salmon skin on top of spring mix and assorted vegetables; served with house sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$14.99
baby spinach, candied walnuts, red onions, dried cranberries, crumbled bleu cheese & raspberry vinaigrette.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Full Thai Salmon Salad
|$15.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
|Mini Thai Salmon Salad
|$13.00
(GF) Grilled atlantic salmon, julienne carrots, english cucumbers, edamame, black sesame seeds, wild field greens, red and napa cabbage tossed with orange-miso vinaigrette and topped with thai chili sauce.
Tribe Street Kitchen
316 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Stroud's
8301 West 135th Street, Overland Park
|Country Salmon Salad
|$16.95
Mixed greens with diced cucumber, shredded cheese, tomato, egg and fresh grilled salmon.
Q39
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Grilled Salmon Greek Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Salmon, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Marinated Olives, House-Made Cucumber Dressing
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Blknd Salmon Salad
|$17.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips
