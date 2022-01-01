Lox in Las Vegas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Traditional Lox image

 

Munch Box

6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Traditional Lox$11.49
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, onions, tomatoes and capers on your choice of bread
Lox & Eggs$14.99
Smoked salmon, eggs, onions, capers, Kalamata olives and bagel with cream cheese
More about Munch Box
Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox & Cream Cheese Cheese Omelette$15.95
smoked salmon, dijon-cream cheese, capers, grilled onions, and spinach with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Deluxe Lox Toast image

 

Founders Coffee - Durango

6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deluxe Lox Toast$10.25
Chive Cream Cheese, Chopped Boil Egg, Capers, Chives and Smoked Lox on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Smoked Lox Bagel$9.75
More about Founders Coffee - Durango
Item pic

 

Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery

1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel$8.50
Authentic deli taste! Sophie's Kitchen lox are layered on a toasted bagel with cream cheese, tomato, red onion and capers.
More about Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
Toast & Lox image

 

Toast Society

6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Toast & Lox$13.00
Cream Cheese, cucumber, wild Atlantic salmon lox, sea salt and fresh dill
More about Toast Society
Strip View Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strip View Cafe

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (348 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOX Bagel$12.99
Toasted bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, smoked salmon and capers.
More about Strip View Cafe

