Lox in Las Vegas
Las Vegas restaurants that serve lox
Munch Box
6105 s fort apache rd ste 304, las vegas
|Traditional Lox
|$11.49
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, onions, tomatoes and capers on your choice of bread
|Lox & Eggs
|$14.99
Smoked salmon, eggs, onions, capers, Kalamata olives and bagel with cream cheese
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Lox & Cream Cheese Cheese Omelette
|$15.95
smoked salmon, dijon-cream cheese, capers, grilled onions, and spinach with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.
Founders Coffee - Durango
6410 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Deluxe Lox Toast
|$10.25
Chive Cream Cheese, Chopped Boil Egg, Capers, Chives and Smoked Lox on Toasted Multigrain Bread
|Smoked Lox Bagel
|$9.75
Vegas Vegan Culinary School & Eatery
1310 S. 3rd St. Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Lox & Cream Cheese Bagel
|$8.50
Authentic deli taste! Sophie's Kitchen lox are layered on a toasted bagel with cream cheese, tomato, red onion and capers.
Toast Society
6005 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas
|Toast & Lox
|$13.00
Cream Cheese, cucumber, wild Atlantic salmon lox, sea salt and fresh dill