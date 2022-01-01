Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Item pic

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Roll$9.75
Our Famous Spicy Buffalo Chicken rolled with Melted Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken Roll$9.75
BBQ Chicken rolled with Melted Mozzarella
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
LA Wings And LA Steaks image

 

LA Wings And LA Steaks

944 Francisco St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Egg Roll
Fresh made Egg Rolls, filled with Seasoned and marinated diced Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions, American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz
Your choice of a dipping sauce: Sweet Chili or Honey Mustard.
More about LA Wings And LA Steaks
Toranj image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Toranj

10861 Linbrook Drive, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (640 reviews)
Takeout
Juicy Chicken Roll$19.99
More about Toranj

