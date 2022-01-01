Chicken rolls in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken rolls
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Buffalo Chicken Roll
|$9.75
Our Famous Spicy Buffalo Chicken rolled with Melted Mozzarella
|BBQ Chicken Roll
|$9.75
BBQ Chicken rolled with Melted Mozzarella
LA Wings And LA Steaks
944 Francisco St, Los Angeles
|Chicken Egg Roll
Fresh made Egg Rolls, filled with Seasoned and marinated diced Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions, American, Provolone, Cheese Whiz
Your choice of a dipping sauce: Sweet Chili or Honey Mustard.