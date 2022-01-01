Chile relleno in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chile relleno
El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original
1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles
|#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno
|$17.95
Pocha - LA
6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|VEGAN CHILE RELLENO
|$16.00
Stuffed with sautéed vegetables, vegan cream cheese & drenched in a poblano
cream sauce, drizzle with vegan crema & pomegranate seeds (GF) (V)
El Cholo - Downtown - Near L.A. Live
1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles
|#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno
|$17.95
|#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Rolled Beef Taco
|$17.95
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chile Relleno (1 Pz)
|$7.50
one chile relleno, stuffed with chicken picadillo or cheese
|Chiles Rellenos
|$21.50
Oaxaca’s own chile de agua stuffed with chicken picadillo or cheese dipped in an egg and flour batter and fried to perfection. Served with a red tomato sauce, rice and beans (Order comes with 2 chiles)
|Chile Relleno Tray
|$82.50
Serves 8-10 / 8 chiles rellenos, stuffed with either chicken or cheese. Served with a spicy tomato sauce, rice, beans and 20 handmade corn tortillas
Doomie's #NextMex
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|#1- Chile Relleno Combo
|$12.25
A pasilla pepper stuffed with our scratch-made gooey cheese, then battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera sauce & crema. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !
|#9- Taco + Chile Relleno Combo
|$15.75
Tacos come on handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh to order! The relleno is a pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese, battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera & crema - Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad!
|Chile Relleno (1)
|$8.75
A pasilla pepper stuffed with our scratch-made cheese, battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera sauce & crema
El Tepeyac Cafe
812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles
|#3 Chile Relleno
|$12.75
|Chile Relleno
|$8.50
|Chile Relleno Burrito
|$9.99
City Tacos - LA USC
835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES
|CHILE RELLENO
|$4.00
Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.