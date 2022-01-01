Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chile relleno

El Cholo image

 

El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno$17.95
More about El Cholo - Los Angeles-Western Ave-The Original
211c5012-8329-4563-8978-02461f8dce85 image

 

Pocha - LA

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGAN CHILE RELLENO$16.00
Stuffed with sautéed vegetables, vegan cream cheese & drenched in a poblano
cream sauce, drizzle with vegan crema & pomegranate seeds (GF) (V)
More about Pocha - LA
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo - Downtown - Near L.A. Live

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno$17.95
#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Rolled Beef Taco$17.95
More about El Cholo - Downtown - Near L.A. Live
Item pic

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno (1 Pz)$7.50
one chile relleno, stuffed with chicken picadillo or cheese
Chiles Rellenos$21.50
Oaxaca’s own chile de agua stuffed with chicken picadillo or cheese dipped in an egg and flour batter and fried to perfection. Served with a red tomato sauce, rice and beans (Order comes with 2 chiles)
Chile Relleno Tray$82.50
Serves 8-10 / 8 chiles rellenos, stuffed with either chicken or cheese. Served with a spicy tomato sauce, rice, beans and 20 handmade corn tortillas
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Item pic

 

Doomie's #NextMex

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
#1- Chile Relleno Combo$12.25
A pasilla pepper stuffed with our scratch-made gooey cheese, then battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera sauce & crema. Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad. These combos are curated for you, but *hot tip* you can make *any* food item a combo - just select it, then choose "make it a combo" (for $3.50) !
#9- Taco + Chile Relleno Combo$15.75
Tacos come on handmade corn tortillas prepared fresh to order! The relleno is a pasilla pepper stuffed with cheese, battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera & crema - Combos come with a side of our homemade beans, rice & small salad!
Chile Relleno (1)$8.75
A pasilla pepper stuffed with our scratch-made cheese, battered & fried crispy, topped with ranchera sauce & crema
More about Doomie's #NextMex
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#3 Chile Relleno$12.75
Chile Relleno$8.50
Chile Relleno Burrito$9.99
More about El Tepeyac Cafe
CHILE RELLENO image

 

City Tacos - LA USC

835 W Jefferson Blvd, Suite 1735, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILE RELLENO$4.00
Beer battered chili guero filled with Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with a bed of arugula topped with diced tomato, onion and cilantro finished with a lime aioli.
More about City Tacos - LA USC
Restaurant banner

 

El Arco - 2622 Pasadena Ave

2622 Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno$6.00
Anaheim Chile stuffed with cheese and coated with fluffy egg topped with our mild Spanish sauce
More about El Arco - 2622 Pasadena Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Cornbread

Tarts

Soba Noodles

Peanut Butter Cookies

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Tiramisu

Huevos Rancheros

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (663 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston