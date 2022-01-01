Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shumai in
Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles
/
Shumai
Los Angeles restaurants that serve shumai
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
SHUMAI
$7.00
5 PCS, Chinese style dumplings
SHUMAI
$9.00
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
Kopan Ramen
8562 W. 3rd St Los Angeles, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Shrimp Shumai
$8.95
More about Kopan Ramen
