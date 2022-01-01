Chilaquiles in Los Angeles

Chilaquiles was always a favorite in my house. It was usually enjoyed the morning after a big party where we would use leftover chips, salsa, and two eggs and whatever else was left over to make a delicious breakfast.

This vegan version checks all the boxes with house fried corn tortilla chips, house made roja salsa, black beans , Just egg scramble, pico de Gallo, crema, fresh radish and micro cilantro.

Contains soy, corn, onions.

