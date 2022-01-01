Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$15.00
More about Cafè Solar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Bowl (GF)$13.50
Chilaquiles was always a favorite in my house. It was usually enjoyed the morning after a big party where we would use leftover chips, salsa, and two eggs and whatever else was left over to make a delicious breakfast.
This vegan version checks all the boxes with house fried corn tortilla chips, house made roja salsa, black beans , Just egg scramble, pico de Gallo, crema, fresh radish and micro cilantro.
Contains soy, corn, onions.
Chilaquiles Burrito$13.50
Our Housemade Roja Chilaquiles wrapped in a flour tortilla with crema, avocado, and black beans.
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

 

Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILAQUILES$14.00
Gluten free tortilla chips, smothered in salsa Roja & Monterey jack cheese, topped with 2 eggs over medium drizzled with crema Mexicana, tomato sauce & a dash of cilantro.
More about Pocha
Mikey's Chilaquiles image

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mikey's Chilaquiles$18.00
gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* |
tortilla chips, enchilada sauce, cashew cheese, cilantro cream, black beans, avocado mash, slaw, pepitas, green onion
More about Kitchen Mouse
Guelaguetza Restaurant image

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles al gusto$13.00
Chilaquiles made with your choice of Mole Negro, Mild tomato red sauce, guajillo or Pasilla sauce. All of them served with queso fresco, cilantro and onion slices
Chilaquiles$10.50
Chilaquiles in a spicy rustic tomato sauce with queso fresco, onion and parsley. Served with rice
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILAQUILES$15.75
More about Bloom Cafe
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Roja$15.00
Three eggs any style (local, free range), crispy house made tortilla chips, spicy salsa roja, queso fresco, onions, black beans, sour cream.
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles Bowl$12.00
poached egg, tortilla chips, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, romaine, red onion, pico de gallo
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$11.25
tortilla chips, eggs & cheddar cheese scrambled with house made ranchero sauce served with brown rice & pinto beans
More about Ronnie's Diner
Breakfast by Salt's Cure image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Breakfast by Salt's Cure

7494 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (754 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chilaquiles$14.00
More about Breakfast by Salt's Cure
Chilaquiles image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$16.00
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana
El Tepeyac Cafe image

 

El Tepeyac Cafe

812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (4569 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chilaquiles$10.25
Chilaquiles$13.99
More about El Tepeyac Cafe
Homegirl Cafe image

PASTRY

Homegirl Cafe

130 Bruno St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WHOLE CHILAQUILES$7.50
Tortilla chips, salsa, choice of meat, beans, cotija cheese, sour cream, guacamole salsa, pickled red onion, cilantro
More about Homegirl Cafe

