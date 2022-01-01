Chilaquiles in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Chilaquiles Bowl (GF)
|$13.50
Chilaquiles was always a favorite in my house. It was usually enjoyed the morning after a big party where we would use leftover chips, salsa, and two eggs and whatever else was left over to make a delicious breakfast.
This vegan version checks all the boxes with house fried corn tortilla chips, house made roja salsa, black beans , Just egg scramble, pico de Gallo, crema, fresh radish and micro cilantro.
Contains soy, corn, onions.
|Chilaquiles Burrito
|$13.50
Our Housemade Roja Chilaquiles wrapped in a flour tortilla with crema, avocado, and black beans.
Pocha
6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|CHILAQUILES
|$14.00
Gluten free tortilla chips, smothered in salsa Roja & Monterey jack cheese, topped with 2 eggs over medium drizzled with crema Mexicana, tomato sauce & a dash of cilantro.
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Mikey's Chilaquiles
|$18.00
gluten-free | vegan option | *nuts* |
tortilla chips, enchilada sauce, cashew cheese, cilantro cream, black beans, avocado mash, slaw, pepitas, green onion
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chilaquiles al gusto
|$13.00
Chilaquiles made with your choice of Mole Negro, Mild tomato red sauce, guajillo or Pasilla sauce. All of them served with queso fresco, cilantro and onion slices
|Chilaquiles
|$10.50
Chilaquiles in a spicy rustic tomato sauce with queso fresco, onion and parsley. Served with rice
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|CHILAQUILES
|$15.75
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chilaquiles Roja
|$15.00
Three eggs any style (local, free range), crispy house made tortilla chips, spicy salsa roja, queso fresco, onions, black beans, sour cream.
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Chilaquiles Bowl
|$12.00
poached egg, tortilla chips, avocado, salsa verde, queso fresco, sour cream, romaine, red onion, pico de gallo
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Chilaquiles
|$11.25
tortilla chips, eggs & cheddar cheese scrambled with house made ranchero sauce served with brown rice & pinto beans
Breakfast by Salt's Cure
7494 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Pork Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
El Tepeyac Cafe
812 N Evergreen Ave, Los Angeles
|Mini Chilaquiles
|$10.25
|Chilaquiles
|$13.99