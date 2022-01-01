Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Louisville

Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews

102 Bauer Ave, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Donut Bread Pudding A La Mode$9.50
Made with Bourbon Barrel Aged Vanilla extract
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
32840ecd-88be-4dd2-9240-1d1d736bd6ee image

PIZZA

Lou Lou Food & Drink

108 Sears Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.50
Oven Baked Brioche Bread, Pudding w/ Bourbon Vanilla Custard, Creamy Caramel
More about Lou Lou Food & Drink
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne image

 

Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne

119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Donut Bread Pudding A La Mode$9.50
Made with Bourbon Barrel Aged Vanilla extract
More about Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
Bristol Bar and Grille image

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Bread Pudding$7.00
Served with rum butter.
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Feast BBQ

10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rev. Rogers' Crispy White Chocolate Bread Pudding Sticks$4.49
Rev. Rogers' Crispy White Chocolate Bread Pudding Sticks
More about Feast BBQ
Item pic

 

Bristol Bar and Grille

614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bristol Bar and Grille

1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Bristol Bar and Grille
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Le Moo

2300 Lexington Road, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (5649 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Bread Pudding$13.00
chocolate brioche bread pudding topped with vanilla bean ice cream and bourbon-salted caramel
More about Le Moo
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Feast BBQ

909 E Market St, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rev. Rogers' Crispy White Chocolate Bread Pudding Sticks$4.49
Rev. Rogers' Crispy White Chocolate Bread Pudding Sticks
More about Feast BBQ
The Silly Axe Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Bread Pudding$5.50
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
Steak & Bourbon image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Steak & Bourbon

1321 Herr Ln, Louisville

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Online Bourbon Bread Pudding$15.00
More about Steak & Bourbon

Map

Map

