Bread pudding in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve bread pudding
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - St. Matthews
102 Bauer Ave, Louisville
|Donut Bread Pudding A La Mode
|$9.50
Made with Bourbon Barrel Aged Vanilla extract
PIZZA
Lou Lou Food & Drink
108 Sears Ave, Louisville
|Bread Pudding
|$6.50
Oven Baked Brioche Bread, Pudding w/ Bourbon Vanilla Custard, Creamy Caramel
Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ - Hurstbourne
119 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Donut Bread Pudding A La Mode
|$9.50
Bristol Bar and Grille
300 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville
|Cranberry Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Served with rum butter.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Feast BBQ
10318 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville
|Rev. Rogers' Crispy White Chocolate Bread Pudding Sticks
|$4.49
Bristol Bar and Grille
614 W. Main St., #4211, Louisville
|Cranberry Bread Pudding
|$7.00
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bristol Bar and Grille
1321 Bardstown Rd, Louisville
|Cranberry Bread Pudding
|$7.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Le Moo
2300 Lexington Road, Louisville
|Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$13.00
chocolate brioche bread pudding topped with vanilla bean ice cream and bourbon-salted caramel
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Feast BBQ
909 E Market St, Louisville
|Rev. Rogers' Crispy White Chocolate Bread Pudding Sticks
|$4.49
SANDWICHES
The Silly Axe Cafe
2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville
|Cinnamon Bread Pudding
|$5.50