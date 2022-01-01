Ravioli in Louisville

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Louisville restaurants that serve ravioli

Martini Italian Bistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Martini Italian Bistro

4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville

Avg 4.4 (958 reviews)
Takeout
Three Cheese Ravioli$17.00
6 ravioli overstuffed with italian cheese blend covered in creamy alfredo and parmesan bread crumbs and baked, drizzled with marinara & pesto
More about Martini Italian Bistro
Vegetarian Ravioli image

FRENCH FRIES

Fork & Barrel

2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Ravioli$24.00
Caramelized Leek & Ricotta Ravioli, Sweet Potato Puree, Brown Butter, Toasted Walnuts, Golden Raisins
More about Fork & Barrel
Item pic

 

BoomBozz Pizza

1890 South Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Toasted Ravioli$9.49
Italian Cheese Filled Ravioli, lightly breaded. Served with Classic Red Sauce
More about BoomBozz Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Louisville

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Brisket

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Burritos

Pad See

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston