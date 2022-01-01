Ravioli in Louisville
Louisville restaurants that serve ravioli
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Martini Italian Bistro
4021 Summit Plaza Drive, Louisville
|Three Cheese Ravioli
|$17.00
6 ravioli overstuffed with italian cheese blend covered in creamy alfredo and parmesan bread crumbs and baked, drizzled with marinara & pesto
FRENCH FRIES
Fork & Barrel
2244 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Vegetarian Ravioli
|$24.00
Caramelized Leek & Ricotta Ravioli, Sweet Potato Puree, Brown Butter, Toasted Walnuts, Golden Raisins