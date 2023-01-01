Crispy tacos in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Nude Pita (South Beach)
3801 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
|Buffalo Crispy Chick'n Tacos (3pcs)
|$11.50
pico de gallo, lettuce, truffle buffalo, vegan blue cheese
|Crispy Vegan Chick'n Tacos (3pcs)
|$11.50
Vegan Crispy Chick'n, pico de gallo, cucumber garlic yogurt
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Taikin Asian Cuisine
7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral
|Crispy Corvina Tacos
|$18.00