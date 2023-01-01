Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Nude Pita (South Beach)

3801 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Crispy Chick'n Tacos (3pcs)$11.50
pico de gallo, lettuce, truffle buffalo, vegan blue cheese
Crispy Vegan Chick'n Tacos (3pcs)$11.50
Vegan Crispy Chick'n, pico de gallo, cucumber garlic yogurt
More about Nude Pita (South Beach)
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Taikin Asian Cuisine

7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.4 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Corvina Tacos$18.00
More about Taikin Asian Cuisine
PIZZA

The Citadel

8300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.3 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fish Tacos$14.95
More about The Citadel

