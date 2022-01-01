Falafel wraps in Miami
Miami restaurants that serve falafel wraps
Harper Juice
8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores
|Falafel Wrap
|$12.95
Baked Falafel, Homemade Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, Beet, Cucumber & Olives in a Whole Wheat Wrap. Served with a side house salad.
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
50 SW 10th Street, Miami
|Falafel Wrap
|$11.99
SALADS
Palapa Healthy Happiness
41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami
|Falafel Wrap
|$11.95
Hummus, falafels, lettuce, beet, cucumber, and olives. Choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread, french baguette, or wrap style. Served with house salad.
FALAFEL • CHICKEN
Habibi Kush
930 NE 79 ST, Miami
|Falafel Wrap (VV)
|$11.00
Crispy hot falafel, surrounded by cool and crunchy diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, and drenched with tahini sauce. wrapped in a warm pita bread. Served with Tahini sauce.
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami
|Falafel Wrap
|$11.99
Happea's
1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami
|Falafel Wrap
|$12.97
Panini Wrap • Falafel • Hummus • Romaine Lettuce • Tomato • Cucumber • Pickled Red Onions • Side of Spicy Relish • Side of Tahini • Side of Potato Chips
Miami Squeeze - Midtown
3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami
|Falafel Wrap
|$11.00
Homemade Hummus & Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots.