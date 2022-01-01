Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Miami

Miami restaurants
Miami restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Item pic

 

Harper Juice

8226 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Wrap$12.95
Baked Falafel, Homemade Hummus, Romaine Lettuce, Beet, Cucumber & Olives in a Whole Wheat Wrap. Served with a side house salad.
More about Harper Juice
Falafel Wrap Lunch Special image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell

50 SW 10th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Wrap$11.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
Item pic

SALADS

Palapa Healthy Happiness

41 SE fifth st suite cu3, Miami

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Wrap$11.95
Hummus, falafels, lettuce, beet, cucumber, and olives. Choice of white, whole wheat, rye bread, french baguette, or wrap style. Served with house salad.
More about Palapa Healthy Happiness
7c540d0d-8172-4cee-840e-33824105f982 image

FALAFEL • CHICKEN

Habibi Kush

930 NE 79 ST, Miami

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Wrap (VV)$11.00
Crispy hot falafel, surrounded by cool and crunchy diced tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, and drenched with tahini sauce. wrapped in a warm pita bread. Served with Tahini sauce.
More about Habibi Kush
Falafel Wrap Lunch Special image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami

5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Wrap$11.99
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
95b4a41a-b7cb-4d5a-a7f9-a8fa1e23fceb image

 

Happea's

1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Falafel Wrap$12.97
Panini Wrap • Falafel • Hummus • Romaine Lettuce • Tomato • Cucumber • Pickled Red Onions • Side of Spicy Relish • Side of Tahini • Side of Potato Chips
More about Happea's
b2079cd3-137a-44f8-b604-a49d3ada5787 image

 

Miami Squeeze - Midtown

3401 N maimi Av #268, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$11.00
Homemade Hummus & Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots.
More about Miami Squeeze - Midtown
Restaurant banner

 

El Arabito Grill

10738 nw 74th st, doral

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$11.00
More about El Arabito Grill

