Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Milwaukee

Go
Milwaukee restaurants
Toast

Milwaukee restaurants that serve chai lattes

The National Cafe & Takeaway image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vietnamese Baguette$11.00
Choice of sesame soy grilled chicken or tofu. // On a toasted baguette with jicama slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, and a sweet 'n spicy sriracha mayo. (Can be made vegan). Served with kettle chips
Turkey Bacon Brie$13.00
Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Choice of Bacon, Ham, or spinach. // Toasted sourdough with two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, olive tapanade, and sriracha mayo
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Toast image

 

Toast

231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Minis$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
Side Hash Browns$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
Side Bacon (4)$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
More about Toast
Friendship Cafe image

 

Friendship Cafe

8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.25
Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
Crinkle Chocolate Cookie$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
More about Friendship Cafe
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop image

 

Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop

9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon + Avo Club$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough
Farmer's Hash (V+GF)$14.00
Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli
Tuna Melt$15.00
housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough
More about Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
Valentine Coffee Co. image

 

Valentine Coffee Co.

5918 West Vliet St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papua New Guinea
Sourced from smallholder farms, this fully-washed coffee is processed at the Kunjin mill in PNG’s Western Highlands. Flavors of graham cracker and caramel apple follow aromas of cantaloupe and chamomile. A gentle Brandywine acidity balances the syrupy body for an overall smooth mouthfeel.
Matcha Latte
A shot of whisked Rishi matcha topped with your choice of steamed milk or on ice.
Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
More about Valentine Coffee Co.
Sprocket Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Sprocket Cafe

3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Swiss$5.25
Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with turkey, Swiss, sliced red onion, lettuce and Sprocket Aioli.
Lunch Special$8.00
Bagel sandwich, chips, and a soda or 12oz brewed coffee.
Toasted Bagel$2.50
All bagels are toasted
More about Sprocket Cafe
Fuel Cafe 5th Street image

 

Fuel Cafe 5th Street

630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Portobello Melt$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
Smoked Turkey Melt$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
Tinga Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
More about Fuel Cafe 5th Street
Restaurant banner

 

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

234 E Vine St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
Takeout
Uncle Arnie's Sweet Tea$9.00
bourbon, assam tea, blackberry, peach
Beermosa$7.00
rhinelander export + OJ
Bloody Mary$10.00
house bloody mix with a Tiny Tito's vodka, shorty beer chaser, and garnish
More about Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward

189 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
London Fog
A cozy cup of Earl Grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, and topped with steamed foamy milk.
Valentine BLT$11.50
Bacon, herbed cheese spread, zesty tomato jam, baby arugula, toasted sourdough.
More about Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward

Browse other tasty dishes in Milwaukee

Nachos

Blt Wraps

Hummus

Garlic Cheese Bread

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sliders

Banana Smoothies

Clam Chowder

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston