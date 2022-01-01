Chai lattes in Milwaukee
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
Vietnamese Baguette
$11.00
Choice of sesame soy grilled chicken or tofu. // On a toasted baguette with jicama slaw, jalapeños, cilantro, and a sweet 'n spicy sriracha mayo. (Can be made vegan). Served with kettle chips
Turkey Bacon Brie
$13.00
Turkey, bacon and melted brie with a lingonberry jam on toasted ciabatta. Served with kettle chips.
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
$13.50
Choice of Bacon, Ham, or spinach. // Toasted sourdough with two fried eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, olive tapanade, and sriracha mayo
Toast
231 S 2nd Street, Milwaukee
Bowl of Minis
$7.99
(8) Warm Mini Donuts - Cinnamon Sugar - Caramel Apple Cider Sauce
Side Hash Browns
$3.50
Crispy Golden Hash!
Side Bacon (4)
$5.99
(4) Pieces of Bacon
Friendship Cafe
8649 N Port Washington Rd, Fox Point
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$4.25
Dairy
Breakfast Sandwich
$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
Crinkle Chocolate Cookie
$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
Miss Molly's Cafe & Pastry Shop
9201 W. Center St., MIlwaukee
Bacon + Avo Club
$16.00
sliced turkey, pork bacon, tomato, greens, avocado mash and housemade fresh herb aioli on toasted sourdough
Farmer's Hash (V+GF)
$14.00
Roasted potatoes, sauteed onions and red peppers, seasonal vegetables, two poached eggs, housemade fresh herb aioli
Tuna Melt
$15.00
housemade tuna salad with onion, celery mayonnaise, and dijon mustard. Topped with, cheddar, sliced tomatoes, and red onion on toasted sourdough
Valentine Coffee Co.
5918 West Vliet St, Milwaukee
Papua New Guinea
Sourced from smallholder farms, this fully-washed coffee is processed at the Kunjin mill in PNG’s Western Highlands. Flavors of graham cracker and caramel apple follow aromas of cantaloupe and chamomile. A gentle Brandywine acidity balances the syrupy body for an overall smooth mouthfeel.
Matcha Latte
A shot of whisked Rishi matcha topped with your choice of steamed milk or on ice.
Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Sprocket Cafe
3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
Turkey & Swiss
$5.25
Served on toasted bagel of your choice, with turkey, Swiss, sliced red onion, lettuce and Sprocket Aioli.
Lunch Special
$8.00
Bagel sandwich, chips, and a soda or 12oz brewed coffee.
Toasted Bagel
$2.50
All bagels are toasted
Fuel Cafe 5th Street
630 S. Fifth St, Milwaukee
Portobello Melt
$12.00
Braised kale, portabello, bleu cheese, Green Goddess dressing, salted rye, lightly grilled
Smoked Turkey Melt
$13.00
Swiss, slaw, dijonnaise, lightly toasted brioche
Tinga Salad
$14.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in tinga sauce, roasted corn salsa, house made pico, house made corn tortilla chips, shredded cheese, ranch dressing.
Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern
234 E Vine St, Milwaukee
Uncle Arnie's Sweet Tea
$9.00
bourbon, assam tea, blackberry, peach
Beermosa
$7.00
rhinelander export + OJ
Bloody Mary
$10.00
house bloody mix with a Tiny Tito's vodka, shorty beer chaser, and garnish
Valentine Coffee Roasters Third Ward
189 N Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee
Cafe Latte
Caffè latte is a coffee-based drink made primarily from espresso and steamed milk.
London Fog
A cozy cup of Earl Grey tea spiced with vanilla and honey, and topped with steamed foamy milk.
Valentine BLT
$11.50
Bacon, herbed cheese spread, zesty tomato jam, baby arugula, toasted sourdough.