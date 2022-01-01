Veggie burgers in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve veggie burgers
My Burger Skyway
601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis
|Double Veggie Burger
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Veggie Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|Veggie Burger
|$10.95
Boca burger patty grilled with olive oil on a bun served with fixings and a side
The Loop - MPLS
606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$15.00
Quinoa and mushroom veggie patty, arugula,
peperjack cheese and guacamole
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
|Double Veggie Burger
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Veggie Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Wild Rice Veggie Burger- Contains Gluten
|$14.00
Muenster Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Pickled Onions, Lettuce , Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts
The Loop - West End
5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
Quinoa and mushroom veggie patty, arugula,
peperjack cheese and guacamole
Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Veggie Burger Combo
|$8.99
Veggie patty served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, pickles, onion, and tomato. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
|Veggie Burger
|$5.99
Veggie patty served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, pickles, onion, and tomato.
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slim’s
6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center
|Veggie Burger
Veggie Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, & mayo
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger- Stadium Village
213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis
|Double Veggie Burger
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Veggie Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
My Burger Uptown
3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis
|Double Veggie Burger
|$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
|Veggie Burger
|$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.