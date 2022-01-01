Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Item pic

 

My Burger Skyway

601 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Veggie Burger$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Veggie Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Skyway
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$10.95
Boca burger patty grilled with olive oil on a bun served with fixings and a side
More about Dave's Downtown
The Loop - MPLS image

 

The Loop - MPLS

606 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE BURGER$15.00
Quinoa and mushroom veggie patty, arugula,
peperjack cheese and guacamole
More about The Loop - MPLS
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Veggie Burger$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Veggie Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Richfield
Wild Rice Veggie Burger- Contains Gluten image

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Rice Veggie Burger- Contains Gluten$14.00
Muenster Cheese, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Pickled Onions, Lettuce , Avocado, Sunflower Sprouts
More about Heather's
The Loop - West End image

 

The Loop - West End

5331 W 16th Street, St Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$15.00
Quinoa and mushroom veggie patty, arugula,
peperjack cheese and guacamole
More about The Loop - West End
Item pic

 

Tiffin Man Global Kitchen

1501 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger Combo$8.99
Veggie patty served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, pickles, onion, and tomato. Combo comes with a side of French fries and 20oz fountain drink.
Veggie Burger$5.99
Veggie patty served on a brioche bun topped with lettuce, pickles, onion, and tomato.
More about Tiffin Man Global Kitchen
Slim’s image

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slim’s

6901 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Center

Avg 3.9 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger
Veggie Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, & mayo
More about Slim’s
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger- Stadium Village

213 SE Oak St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Double Veggie Burger$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Veggie Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger- Stadium Village
Item pic

 

My Burger Uptown

3100 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Veggie Burger$10.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
Veggie Burger$8.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a brown buttered bun. Served with fries.
More about My Burger Uptown
NOLO's Kitchen and Bar image

 

NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$17.00
More about NOLO's Kitchen and Bar

