Tostadas in Nashville

Nashville restaurants
Nashville restaurants that serve tostadas

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville

1313 woodland st, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (188 reviews)
Takeout
(5) Tostada$4.25
Tostada Ceviche$8.99
More about Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
Habanero Grill image

 

Habanero Grill

2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Single Tostada$3.90
Fried flat corn tortilla with refried beans and your choice of protein. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream
Tostadas$13.50
Two fried flat corn tortillas with refried beans and your choice of protein. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn
More about Habanero Grill
Cinco De Mayo - White Bridge image

FRENCH FRIES

Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge

358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.9 (230 reviews)
Takeout
(5) Tostada$4.35
More about Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge
Consumer pic

 

Maiz DLV Taco Truck - East Nashville

1100 Stratton Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Tostada$10.00
More about Maiz DLV Taco Truck - East Nashville

