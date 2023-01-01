Tostadas in Nashville
Nashville restaurants that serve tostadas
Cinco De Mayo Mexican Restaurant - East Nashville
1313 woodland st, Nashville
|(5) Tostada
|$4.25
|Tostada Ceviche
|$8.99
Habanero Grill
2543 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Single Tostada
|$3.90
Fried flat corn tortilla with refried beans and your choice of protein. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream
|Tostadas
|$13.50
Two fried flat corn tortillas with refried beans and your choice of protein. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, and corn
Cinco de Mayo Whitebridge
358 White Bridge Pike, Nashville
|(5) Tostada
|$4.35