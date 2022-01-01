Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki ( Lunch)$12.95
with white rice, mixed vegetable,2 piece vegetable Gyoza, 4 pieces california Miso soup or Salad
CHICKEN TERIYAKI$16.95
Come with Miso soup or salad
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Box$14.95
Sizzling grilled white chicken breast, glazed with Japanese teriyaki sauce. Lunch box comes with 2pc of dumplings (fried or steamed), white rice, and soup or salad
Chicken Teriyaki$19.95
Chicken marinated on a hot sizzling plate with in-season vegetables, served with miso soup or house green salad
More about Bleu Sushi
Chicken tabaka with teriyaki image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lali Restaurant

744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken tabaka with teriyaki$15.49
Crispy teriyaki glazed chicken with garlic and sesame seeds
More about Lali Restaurant
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Social

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.6 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño, Pineapple, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, White & Wild Rice, Spring Greens
More about Sunset Social
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Fried Rice Family Size ( feeds 6)$44.99
Grilled Chicken Teriyaki Fried Rice$16.95
Loaded Teriyaki Chicken Fried Rice
More about Star Fusion Express
Poke Burri - Philadelphia image

 

Poke Burri - Philadelphia

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panko Chicken Teriyaki$13.50
Crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, teriyaki sauce, sweet chili sauce, pickled ginger, and sesame seeds.
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Pad See

Macaroni Salad

French Toast

Ceviche

Cookies

Spinach Salad

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston