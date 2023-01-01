Flautas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve flautas
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Flautas
|$13.00
Chicken tinga, crispy corn tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, salsa verde
Don Barriga Mexican Grill
4443 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Flautas
|$14.00
Dip fried rolled corn tortilla, stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, beans, shredded cheese, avocado and sour cream.
La Chingonita - Fishtown
413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
|Papas con Chorizo Flautas
|$12.00
*3 Per Order* Crunchy rolled and fried corn tortillas filled with chorizo and potatoes. Topped with lettuce, crema, cotija cheese and Salsa Diabla. Comes with sides of rice & refried beans.