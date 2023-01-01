Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve flautas

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$13.00
Chicken tinga, crispy corn tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, salsa verde
Chicken Flautas$13.00
Chicken tinga, crispy corn tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, avocado, salsa verde
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
Banner pic

 

Don Barriga Mexican Grill

4443 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$14.00
Dip fried rolled corn tortilla, stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, beans, shredded cheese, avocado and sour cream.
More about Don Barriga Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

La Chingonita - Fishtown

413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Papas con Chorizo Flautas$12.00
*3 Per Order* Crunchy rolled and fried corn tortillas filled with chorizo and potatoes. Topped with lettuce, crema, cotija cheese and Salsa Diabla. Comes with sides of rice & refried beans.
More about La Chingonita - Fishtown
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Flautas$14.00
3 chicken taquitos wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and chipotle mayo. Served with a chicken consume.
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

