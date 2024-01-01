Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori chicken in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tandoori chicken

Thanal Indian Tavern

1939 Arch Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tandoori 1/2 Chicken$20.99
Tender half chicken/ginger/garlic/garam masala
More about Thanal Indian Tavern
GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
Takeout
Tandoori Chicken (GF)$19.00
Half Halal Chicken (red & white meat on the bone) marinated in Yogurt and our special blend of spices, then grilled
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET

1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Amma's Special Tandoori Chicken (South Indian style 5Pcs)$21.99
Chicken marinated in a mixture of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, selected spices and grilled
(Gluten Free, Nut Free)
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET

