Tandoori chicken in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tandoori chicken
More about Thanal Indian Tavern
Thanal Indian Tavern
1939 Arch Street, Philadelphia
|Tandoori 1/2 Chicken
|$20.99
Tender half chicken/ginger/garlic/garam masala
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
GRILL • CHICKEN
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Tandoori Chicken (GF)
|$19.00
Half Halal Chicken (red & white meat on the bone) marinated in Yogurt and our special blend of spices, then grilled
More about Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Chestnut St. - 1518 CHESTNUT STREET
1518 CHESTNUT STREET, PHILADELPHIA
|Amma's Special Tandoori Chicken (South Indian style 5Pcs)
|$21.99
Chicken marinated in a mixture of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, selected spices and grilled
(Gluten Free, Nut Free)