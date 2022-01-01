Veggie quesadillas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$9.99
roasted peppers, roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, corn, goat cheese spread, monterey & pepper jack cheese in a wheat tortilla served with guacamole. Vegetarian.
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$11.99
roasted peppers, roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, corn, goat cheese spread, monterey & pepper jack cheese in a wheat tortilla served with guacamole. Vegetarian.