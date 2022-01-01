Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Quesadilla$9.99
roasted peppers, roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, corn, goat cheese spread, monterey & pepper jack cheese in a wheat tortilla served with guacamole. Vegetarian.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Quesadilla$11.99
roasted peppers, roasted mushrooms, baby spinach, corn, goat cheese spread, monterey & pepper jack cheese in a wheat tortilla served with guacamole. Vegetarian.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Restaurant banner

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Quesadilla$13.00
Roasted poblanos, corn, garlic, sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, quinoa, and cheddar cheese served with a small side of pico de gallo, salsa roja, and sour cream on the side.
More about Cafe Ynez

