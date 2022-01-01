Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Place

404 Queen St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Kimchi Sand$10.00
Slow roasted pork, sweet ham, house-made Kimchi (contains shrimp)
More about The Bagel Place
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Crunchik'n

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi$2.00
Kimchi Container 16 oz$11.50
Please bring receipt with you when you pick up your jar. Pick up will be available
Kimchi Cheese Fries$8.95
More about Crunchik'n
Primary Plant Based image

 

Primary Plant Based

161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Pancake$14.00
*Gluten Free* - celery root sashimi, spicy gochujang mayo, chia seed caviar, seaweed
More about Primary Plant Based
Item pic

GRILL

Gatehouse

4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Burger$17.00
8 oz. angus beer, miso mayo, over easy egg
More about Gatehouse
Kimchi Mac & Cheese Bites (V) image

FRENCH FRIES

Libertee Grounds

1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (293 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Mac & Cheese Bites (V)$10.00
Panko crumb, gojuchang, kimchi marinara
More about Libertee Grounds
Tuna with Kimchi and Avocado image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lali Restaurant

744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna with Kimchi and Avocado$14.49
California, Avocado, Atlantic Tuna, Korean Sauce
More about Lali Restaurant
Second District Barroom image

 

Second District Barroom

1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Kimchi Dog$7.00
Vegan dog with vegan carrot kimchi and gojuchang aioli
Kimchi Dog$6.00
All beef Hebrew National dog with kimchi and gojuchang aioli
More about Second District Barroom
Crunchik’n image

 

Crunchik’n

1428 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Cheese Fries$8.75
Kimchi$2.50
More about Crunchik’n
Item pic

 

Poke Burri - Philadelphia

255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Arrancini (4 ct.)$4.50
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Eggplant Parm

Cappuccino

Salmon Avocado Rolls

Bruschetta

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Spaghetti

Shrimp Fried Rice

Strawberry Shortcake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston