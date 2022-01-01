Kimchi in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve kimchi
More about The Bagel Place
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Place
404 Queen St, Philadelphia
|Pork Kimchi Sand
|$10.00
Slow roasted pork, sweet ham, house-made Kimchi (contains shrimp)
More about Crunchik'n
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Crunchik'n
212 S 11th St, Philadelphia
|Kimchi
|$2.00
|Kimchi Container 16 oz
|$11.50
Please bring receipt with you when you pick up your jar. Pick up will be available
|Kimchi Cheese Fries
|$8.95
More about Primary Plant Based
Primary Plant Based
161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia
|Kimchi Pancake
|$14.00
*Gluten Free* - celery root sashimi, spicy gochujang mayo, chia seed caviar, seaweed
More about Gatehouse
GRILL
Gatehouse
4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
|Kimchi Burger
|$17.00
8 oz. angus beer, miso mayo, over easy egg
More about Libertee Grounds
FRENCH FRIES
Libertee Grounds
1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5, Philadelphia
|Kimchi Mac & Cheese Bites (V)
|$10.00
Panko crumb, gojuchang, kimchi marinara
More about Lali Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lali Restaurant
744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA
|Tuna with Kimchi and Avocado
|$14.49
California, Avocado, Atlantic Tuna, Korean Sauce
More about Second District Barroom
Second District Barroom
1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia
|Vegan Kimchi Dog
|$7.00
Vegan dog with vegan carrot kimchi and gojuchang aioli
|Kimchi Dog
|$6.00
All beef Hebrew National dog with kimchi and gojuchang aioli
More about Crunchik’n
Crunchik’n
1428 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia
|Kimchi Cheese Fries
|$8.75
|Kimchi
|$2.50