Spaghetti in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve spaghetti
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|TO-KIDS Spaghetti Butter
|$6.00
|Sub gluten free spaghetti
|$2.00
Select your pasta first and make a note so we can prepare using gluten free spaghetti
|TO-Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$15.00
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Spaghetti & Homemade Meatballs
|$15.95
PASTA
Trattoria Carina
2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$23.00
homemade meatballs, pomodoro
BLOOMSDAY
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|House-Made Spaghetti
|$25.00
Green Meadow Farm durum flour spaghetti w/ ramp pesto, pistachio and crispy pork lardon
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Mussels with Spaghetti
|$19.00
Sautéed Mussels and Fresh Garlic. Your Choice of White Wine Sauce or Marinara Sauce. Make it Diablo for $1. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.
Little Nonna's
1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$21.00
BVP fontina stuffed meatballs, braised pork marinara, parmesan, basil
a.kitchen + bar
135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Spaghetti
|$20.00
aleppo pepper, garlic, pecorino, mint + pistachio pesto
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Meaty Marinara
|$13.95
Meat Lovers
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$9.00
Exactly how it reads
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Spaghetti alla Vongole
|$18.00
little neck clams, calabrian chili butter
La Fontana Della Citta
1701 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Spaghetti Caprese
|$21.95
|Eggplant Rollatini( with Spaghetti)
|$25.95
PASTA
Mangia Macaroni
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
|SPAGHETTI
|$8.00
|KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL
|$8.00
Corleone Pizza & Catering
8004 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia
|Cheese Lovers
|$8.99
Beef or chicken with Provalone, American, Mozzarella & Cheez Whiz
|Chicken Fingers (5)
|$8.50
w/ honey mustard
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$12.99
All Italian specialties are served with a salad or soup & garlic bread