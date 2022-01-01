Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
TO-KIDS Spaghetti Butter$6.00
Sub gluten free spaghetti$2.00
Select your pasta first and make a note so we can prepare using gluten free spaghetti
TO-Spaghetti Pomodoro$15.00
More about Cry Baby Pasta
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Homemade Meatballs$15.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Trattoria Carina image

PASTA

Trattoria Carina

2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1290 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$23.00
homemade meatballs, pomodoro
More about Trattoria Carina
BLOOMSDAY image

 

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
House-Made Spaghetti$25.00
Green Meadow Farm durum flour spaghetti w/ ramp pesto, pistachio and crispy pork lardon
More about BLOOMSDAY
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels with Spaghetti$19.00
Sautéed Mussels and Fresh Garlic. Your Choice of White Wine Sauce or Marinara Sauce. Make it Diablo for $1. Comes with a Small Tossed Salad and Bread.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Spaghetti & Meatballs image

 

Little Nonna's

1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs$21.00
BVP fontina stuffed meatballs, braised pork marinara, parmesan, basil
More about Little Nonna's
a.kitchen + bar image

 

a.kitchen + bar

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$20.00
aleppo pepper, garlic, pecorino, mint + pistachio pesto
More about a.kitchen + bar
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs w/ Meaty Marinara$13.95
Meat Lovers
Spaghetti & Meatballs$9.00
Exactly how it reads
More about The Quick Fixx
Wm. Mulherin's Sons image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti alla Vongole$18.00
little neck clams, calabrian chili butter
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
Eggplant Rollatini( with Spaghetti) image

 

La Fontana Della Citta

1701 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1780 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Caprese$21.95
Eggplant Rollatini( with Spaghetti)$25.95
More about La Fontana Della Citta
Mangia Macaroni image

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI$8.00
KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL$8.00
More about Mangia Macaroni
Restaurant banner

 

Corleone Pizza & Catering

8004 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Lovers$8.99
Beef or chicken with Provalone, American, Mozzarella & Cheez Whiz
Chicken Fingers (5)$8.50
w/ honey mustard
Spaghetti & Meatballs$12.99
All Italian specialties are served with a salad or soup & garlic bread
More about Corleone Pizza & Catering

