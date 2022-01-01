Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips image

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$19.00
Beer Battered Haddock, French Fries & Homemade Tartar Sauce
More about The Plough & the Stars
Item pic

 

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered Pollock, Yukon Gold wedges, tartar sauce, malt vinegar. Sub fries or side salad
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Fish & Chips$16.75
two pacific cod in a tempura batter with tartar sauce with frites
Small Fish & Chips$12.75
pacific cod in a tempura batter with tartar sauce with frites
More about Grace Tavern
Fish & Chips image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

National Mechanics

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$14.00
Lager battered Haddock filet with fresh fries, coleslaw & Tartar sauce
More about National Mechanics
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.99
beer battered cod & french fries served with tartar sauce
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Fish n Chips (FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL) *Gluten-Free image

 

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish n Chips (FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL) *Gluten-Free$25.00
Hey HEY! This is our special that we prepare on weekend nights. It is vodka-battered hake, deep-fried and served with twice-fried kennebec potatoes. It comes with curry aioli, malt vinegar, tartar sauce and a 16oz can of good local beer. (and yes, it is gluten-free minus the malt vinegar and sub in cider for the beer)
More about BLOOMSDAY
Roy-Pitz Barrel House image

 

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$17.00
beer battered Atlantic cod, house cut fries, curry tartar sauce
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Union Tap House image

 

Union Tap House

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.00
Oi there guv'na! Fish n' chips have ya'? Bloody delicious, yeah?
More about Union Tap House
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East image

 

POPE - Pub on Passyunk East

1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$14.50
More about POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.99
beer battered cod & french fries served with tartar sauce
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
The Brazilian BBQ image

 

The Brazilian BBQ

2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & chips$13.99
More about The Brazilian BBQ
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk

4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.7 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
fish & chips$24.00
fried cod, old bay tartar sauce, parmesan & parsley fries, side of malt vinegar
More about Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
Item pic

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and chips$17.00
Cod 8oz battered and fried
Fries
Mixed green salad
Tartar sauce aioli
More about The Abbaye

