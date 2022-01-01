Fish and chips in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve fish and chips
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Beer Battered Haddock, French Fries & Homemade Tartar Sauce
South Philadelphia Tap Room
1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Beer battered Pollock, Yukon Gold wedges, tartar sauce, malt vinegar. Sub fries or side salad
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Large Fish & Chips
|$16.75
two pacific cod in a tempura batter with tartar sauce with frites
|Small Fish & Chips
|$12.75
pacific cod in a tempura batter with tartar sauce with frites
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
Lager battered Haddock filet with fresh fries, coleslaw & Tartar sauce
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
beer battered cod & french fries served with tartar sauce
BLOOMSDAY
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Fish n Chips (FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL) *Gluten-Free
|$25.00
Hey HEY! This is our special that we prepare on weekend nights. It is vodka-battered hake, deep-fried and served with twice-fried kennebec potatoes. It comes with curry aioli, malt vinegar, tartar sauce and a 16oz can of good local beer. (and yes, it is gluten-free minus the malt vinegar and sub in cider for the beer)
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
beer battered Atlantic cod, house cut fries, curry tartar sauce
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
Oi there guv'na! Fish n' chips have ya'? Bloody delicious, yeah?
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia
|Fish and Chips
|$14.50
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Fish & Chips
|$16.99
beer battered cod & french fries served with tartar sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA
|fish & chips
|$24.00
fried cod, old bay tartar sauce, parmesan & parsley fries, side of malt vinegar