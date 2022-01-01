Hummus in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve hummus

Hummus image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$6.95
Creamy chickpea-tahini spread. Vegetarian / Vegan.
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
To-Go Sunflower Hummus image

 

Martha

2113 East York Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
To-Go Sunflower Hummus$10.00
Hummus made with sunchoke, turmeric oil, and poppy seed served with fresh bread
More about Martha
Hummus Tandoori image

FRENCH FRIES

Libertee Grounds

1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (293 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Tandoori$8.00
Tandoori seasoning, grilled onion, pomegranate, mint, evoo
More about Libertee Grounds
HUMMUS za' atar, olive oil, warm pita image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Charley Dove

276 South 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS za' atar, olive oil, warm pita$8.00
More about Charley Dove
Item pic

 

Kanella

1001 Spruce St,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$10.00
crispy chickpeas, tahini
More about Kanella

