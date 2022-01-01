Hummus in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve hummus
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Hummus
|$6.95
Creamy chickpea-tahini spread. Vegetarian / Vegan.
Martha
2113 East York Street, Philadelphia
|To-Go Sunflower Hummus
|$10.00
Hummus made with sunchoke, turmeric oil, and poppy seed served with fresh bread
FRENCH FRIES
Libertee Grounds
1600 West Girard Avenue, Suite C5, Philadelphia
|Hummus Tandoori
|$8.00
Tandoori seasoning, grilled onion, pomegranate, mint, evoo
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Charley Dove
276 South 20th St, Philadelphia
|HUMMUS za' atar, olive oil, warm pita
|$8.00
Kanella
1001 Spruce St,, Philadelphia
|Hummus
|$10.00
crispy chickpeas, tahini