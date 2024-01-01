Key lime pies in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve key lime pies
Federal Donuts & Chicken - Wolf St
22 Wolf St, Philadelphia
|Key Lime Pie
|$3.00
Our classic spiced cake donut with key lime glaze, topped with pie crust crumble.
Loco Pez - West Philadelphia
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
House made tangy key lime pie with graham cracker crust, dollop whip cream.
Federal Donuts & Chicken - North
701 N 7th St, Philadelphia
|Key Lime Pie
|$3.00
Our classic spiced cake donut with key lime glaze, topped with pie crust crumble.