Bruschetta in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve bruschetta
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|TO-Buffalo Mozzarella Bruschetta
|$9.00
heirloom russet apple
|TO-Spicy Artichoke Bruschetta
|$9.00
Calabrian Chilis, Lemon
|TO-Chicken Liver Bruschetta
|$9.00
quince mostarda, pistachio
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Bruschetta
|$7.00
Toasted and brushed with pesto, topped with marinated tomatoes
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Bruschetta Salad
|$10.00
Plum Tomatoes, chopped garlic, S+P, basil, balsamic glaze, sharp prvolone
|Pesto Bruschetta Pizza
|$11.99
|Tomato Bruschetta Appetizer
|$8.49
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Bruschetta Frittata
|$13.00
parmesan whipped eggs, balsamic marinated tomatoes, red onion, basil, mozzarella, rosemary breakfast potatoes, garlic bread
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
seasonal tomato, burrata, lemon zest, sea salt, cracked black pepper, balsamic reduction, artisan bread VEGETARIAN.
Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta
|$7.00
Pistachio Herbed Ricotta with Lavender Honey Bruschetta
|Mushroom Bruschetta
|$7.00
Truffled Mushroom with Fontina Bruschetta
|Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta
|$7.00
Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto Bruschetta
Peace A Pie
1429 Marlborough St, Philadelphia
|Bruschetta
|$6.00
Topped with Chefs Choice
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Bruschetta
|$4.50
Tomato, garlic, basil and balsamic pearls.
Mangia Macaroni
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
|BRUSCHETTA
|$7.00
Diced tomato, onion, basil, garlic, EVOO. Served on crostini
Tria Cafe Wash West
1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta
|$7.00
Pistachio Herbed Ricotta with Lavender Honey Bruschetta
|Mushroom Bruschetta
|$7.00
Truffled Mushroom with Fontina Bruschetta
|Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta
|$7.00
Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto Bruschetta
Irie Entree
4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Bammy Bruschetta
Wheel-like cocktail sized casava bread topped with sautéed Ackee and Saltfish. Vegetarian? You may opt to leave the Saltfish out.