Bruschetta in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve bruschetta

342270bc-4d00-4a12-a73e-18dd52d30c35 image

 

Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
TO-Buffalo Mozzarella Bruschetta$9.00
heirloom russet apple
TO-Spicy Artichoke Bruschetta$9.00
Calabrian Chilis, Lemon
TO-Chicken Liver Bruschetta$9.00
quince mostarda, pistachio
More about Cry Baby Pasta
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$7.00
Toasted and brushed with pesto, topped with marinated tomatoes
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Salad$10.00
Plum Tomatoes, chopped garlic, S+P, basil, balsamic glaze, sharp prvolone
Pesto Bruschetta Pizza$11.99
Tomato Bruschetta Appetizer$8.49
More about Deli at Dwell
Item pic

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bruschetta Frittata$13.00
parmesan whipped eggs, balsamic marinated tomatoes, red onion, basil, mozzarella, rosemary breakfast potatoes, garlic bread
Bruschetta$14.00
seasonal tomato, burrata, lemon zest, sea salt, cracked black pepper, balsamic reduction, artisan bread VEGETARIAN.
More about Figo
Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Rittenhouse

123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta$7.00
Pistachio Herbed Ricotta with Lavender Honey Bruschetta
Mushroom Bruschetta$7.00
Truffled Mushroom with Fontina Bruschetta
Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta$7.00
Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto Bruschetta
More about Tria Cafe Rittenhouse
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Peace A Pie

1429 Marlborough St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$6.00
Topped with Chefs Choice
More about Peace A Pie
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta$4.50
Tomato, garlic, basil and balsamic pearls.
More about The Quick Fixx
Mixto Restaurante image

 

Mixto Restaurante

1141 Pine St 43, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostones Bruschetta$12.00
More about Mixto Restaurante
Item pic

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
BRUSCHETTA$7.00
Diced tomato, onion, basil, garlic, EVOO. Served on crostini
More about Mangia Macaroni
Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe Wash West

1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta$7.00
Pistachio Herbed Ricotta with Lavender Honey Bruschetta
Mushroom Bruschetta$7.00
Truffled Mushroom with Fontina Bruschetta
Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta$7.00
Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto Bruschetta
More about Tria Cafe Wash West
Irie Entree image

 

Irie Entree

4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bammy Bruschetta
Wheel-like cocktail sized casava bread topped with sautéed Ackee and Saltfish. Vegetarian? You may opt to leave the Saltfish out.
More about Irie Entree

