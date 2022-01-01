Popcorn chicken in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
South Philadelphia Tap Room
1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.00
Breaded thigh meat served with choice of dipping sauce: Sweet Mustard, Black Pepper Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, or Ranch.
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Crunchik'n
212 S 11th St, Philadelphia
|Popcorn Chicken Ricebowl
|$12.50
popcorn chicken, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
|Popcorn Chicken & Noodles
|$0.00
|Medium Popcorn Chicken (8)
|$9.50
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Popcorn Chicken
|$5.00
Popcorn sized fried chicken bites.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Tin Can Bar
2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia
|Popcorn Chicken
|$10.00
Crispy fried chicken bites served with house made ranch dressing.
Crunchik’n - Temple University
1428 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia
|Medium Popcorn Chicken (8)
|$9.50
|Popcorn Chicken Ricebowl
|$11.50
6 popcorn chicken pieces, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
|Popcorn Chicken & Rice
|$0.00