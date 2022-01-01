Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Item pic

 

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popcorn Chicken$11.00
Breaded thigh meat served with choice of dipping sauce: Sweet Mustard, Black Pepper Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, or Ranch.
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Crunchik'n

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken Ricebowl$12.50
popcorn chicken, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
Popcorn Chicken & Noodles$0.00
Medium Popcorn Chicken (8)$9.50
More about Crunchik'n
Popcorn Chicken (with dipping sauce) image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popcorn Chicken$5.00
Popcorn sized fried chicken bites.
More about Hatch & Coop
Popcorn Chicken image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tin Can Bar

2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popcorn Chicken$10.00
Crispy fried chicken bites served with house made ranch dressing.
More about Tin Can Bar
Crunchik’n image

 

Crunchik’n - Temple University

1428 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Medium Popcorn Chicken (8)$9.50
Popcorn Chicken Ricebowl$11.50
6 popcorn chicken pieces, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles
Popcorn Chicken & Rice$0.00
More about Crunchik’n - Temple University
Item pic

 

Redcrest Fried Chicken

625 S 6th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$10.00
More about Redcrest Fried Chicken

