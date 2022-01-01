Green beans in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve green beans
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Sautéed Green Beans
|$11.00
sautéed green beans, romesco, toasted almonds
More about Grace Tavern
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Blackened Green Beans
|$8.75
fresh green beans blackened with cajun spices with remoulade
More about The Quick Fixx
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Side Sautéed Green Beans
|$5.95
More about Community
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Community
1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia
|Charred Green Beans
|$8.00
Charred green beans sautéed, tossed in chili crisp vinaigrette & topped with fried shallots.
More about Animo Juice & Burrito Bar
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Animo Juice & Burrito Bar
1701 Arch St, Philadelphia
|GF Wrap Green Eggs & Beans
|$4.50
Organic Eggs, Steamed Spinach, Tomatoes, Beans, Vegan Queso
|Small 10" Wheat Wrap Green Eggs & Beans
|$5.00
Organic Eggs, Steamed Spinach, Tomatoes, Beans, Vegan Queso
|12" Wheat Wrap Green Eggs & Beans
|$7.00
Organic Eggs, Steamed Spinach, Tomatoes, Beans, Vegan Queso
More about 48th Street Grille - Catering
48th Street Grille - Catering
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Garlic Green Beans
More about American Sardine Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
American Sardine Bar
1800 Federal St, Philadelphia
|GGS Green Beans
|$9.00
Flash fried green beans and tofu in ginger, garlic, scallion soy sauce with crispy shallots. Vegan.
More about Star Fusion Express
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|Green beans
|$5.00
More about 48th Street Grille
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Green Beans
|$6.00