Green beans in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve green beans

Pretty Girls Cook image

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Beans$8.00
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Hawthornes Cafe image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sautéed Green Beans$11.00
sautéed green beans, romesco, toasted almonds
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Green Beans$8.75
fresh green beans blackened with cajun spices with remoulade
More about Grace Tavern
Relish image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Relish

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3715 reviews)
Takeout
Garlicky Green Beans TG$5.95
More about Relish
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sautéed Green Beans$5.95
More about The Quick Fixx
Community image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Community

1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)
Takeout
Charred Green Beans$8.00
Charred green beans sautéed, tossed in chili crisp vinaigrette & topped with fried shallots.
More about Community
Animo Juice & Burrito Bar image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Animo Juice & Burrito Bar

1701 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (703 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Wrap Green Eggs & Beans$4.50
Organic Eggs, Steamed Spinach, Tomatoes, Beans, Vegan Queso
Small 10" Wheat Wrap Green Eggs & Beans$5.00
Organic Eggs, Steamed Spinach, Tomatoes, Beans, Vegan Queso
12" Wheat Wrap Green Eggs & Beans$7.00
Organic Eggs, Steamed Spinach, Tomatoes, Beans, Vegan Queso
More about Animo Juice & Burrito Bar
48th Street Grille - Catering image

 

48th Street Grille - Catering

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Green Beans
More about 48th Street Grille - Catering
American Sardine Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

American Sardine Bar

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GGS Green Beans$9.00
Flash fried green beans and tofu in ginger, garlic, scallion soy sauce with crispy shallots. Vegan.
More about American Sardine Bar
Star Fusion Express image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green beans$5.00
More about Star Fusion Express
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Beans$6.00
More about 48th Street Grille
Southwark image

 

Southwark

701 S 4TH STREET, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Grilled Green Beans$15.00
Grilled green beans dressed with a brown butter & almond vinaigrette (gluten free & vegetarian) *serves 2*
More about Southwark

