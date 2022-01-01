Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$10.00
served with lettuce on a plain wrap
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Homemade buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu, lettuce and tomato on potato roll
More about The Board and Brew
Main pic

 

The Commodore

6815 Emlen St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, bleu cheese crumbles, and drizzled with ranch on a toasted seeded bun. Served with fries.
More about The Commodore
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.75
Chicken breast fried golden brown with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, served with french fries
More about Race Street Cafe
d4271c4b-2595-454b-9a6d-9a83ec0d7328 image

 

Original 13 Ciderworks

1526 North American Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House-made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
Add Cheese, Bacon, or Jalapenos $1/ea
Please note chicken sandwich takes longer to cook, and will increase your delivery time slightly.
More about Original 13 Ciderworks
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria image

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Breaded Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Hot Sauce.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Bourbon & Branch image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Bourbon & Branch
Pizza Plus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Hand breaded fried chicken thigh tossed in buffalo sauce, served on a Marty's seeded bun with Zayda's spicy pickles, lettuce, and house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Choice of toppings.
More about Pizza Plus
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
29c1fba1-8ad2-4453-b266-ed6dc03b64ce image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
buttermilk fried chicken breast dipped in homemade buffalo sauce topped with blue and pepperjack cheese, lettuce and homemade pickles
More about Star Fusion Express
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Plus University City

4814 spruce st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, served on a Marty's seeded bun with housemade ranch or blue cheese dressing. Choice of toppings.
More about Pizza Plus University City

