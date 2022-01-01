Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$10.00
served with lettuce on a plain wrap
More about The Board and Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Homemade buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu, lettuce and tomato on potato roll
More about The Commodore
The Commodore
6815 Emlen St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, pickle, bleu cheese crumbles, and drizzled with ranch on a toasted seeded bun. Served with fries.
More about Race Street Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.75
Chicken breast fried golden brown with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, served with french fries
More about Original 13 Ciderworks
Original 13 Ciderworks
1526 North American Street, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House-made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
Add Cheese, Bacon, or Jalapenos $1/ea
Please note chicken sandwich takes longer to cook, and will increase your delivery time slightly.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.25
Breaded Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Hot Sauce.
More about Bourbon & Branch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bourbon & Branch
705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Vegan Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Pizza Plus
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Hand breaded fried chicken thigh tossed in buffalo sauce, served on a Marty's seeded bun with Zayda's spicy pickles, lettuce, and house made ranch or blue cheese dressing. Choice of toppings.
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, red onion, celery and carrot slaw with bleu cheese sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
More about Star Fusion Express
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
buttermilk fried chicken breast dipped in homemade buffalo sauce topped with blue and pepperjack cheese, lettuce and homemade pickles