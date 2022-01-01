Arugula salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve arugula salad
PIZZA
Pizzeria Vetri
1939 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia
|Arugula Salad
|$10.00
coal-roasted potatoes, parmesan, taggiasca olives, basil pesto, red wine vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Apple and Arugula Salad
|$11.50
Granny Smith Apples with Arugula, Dates, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons dressed with Bacon-White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Arugula & Beet Salad
|$14.00
roasted red and golden beets, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, candied walnut, dried cranberry, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Arugula Strawberry salad
|$7.00
Bedding of Arugula greens, topped off with strawberries, apple slices, and w/ white Balsamic dressing.
|Chicken Arugula Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Root & Sprig
1 CONVENTION AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA
|Arugula Salad
|$5.00
Arugula, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
