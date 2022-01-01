Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve arugula salad

Hawthornes Cafe image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beet & Arugula Salad$14.00
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizzeria Vetri

1939 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (3399 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$10.00
coal-roasted potatoes, parmesan, taggiasca olives, basil pesto, red wine vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Vetri
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple and Arugula Salad$11.50
Granny Smith Apples with Arugula, Dates, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons dressed with Bacon-White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about The Board and Brew
Item pic

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Arugula & Beet Salad$14.00
roasted red and golden beets, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, candied walnut, dried cranberry, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette
More about Figo
Item pic

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Strawberry salad$7.00
Bedding of Arugula greens, topped off with strawberries, apple slices, and w/ white Balsamic dressing.
Chicken Arugula Avocado Salad$12.00
More about Taqueria Morales
Banner pic

 

Root & Sprig

1 CONVENTION AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Arugula Salad$5.00
Arugula, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
More about Root & Sprig
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizzeria Vetri

1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (4058 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$10.00
coal-roasted potatoes, parmesan, taggiasca olives, basil pesto, red wine vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Vetri
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula Salad$4.00
Baby arugula, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
More about The Quick Fixx

