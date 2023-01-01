Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve mushroom soup

LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro - East Falls

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Mushroom Soup
crimini | shiitake | portabella
More about LeBus Bistro - East Falls
Primary Plant Based image

 

Primary Plant Based

161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pearl Barley Mushroom Soup$6.00
Pearl Barley Mushroom Soup$6.00
More about Primary Plant Based
Banner pic

 

Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave

1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Soup$7.00
Creamy broth with thyme, bacon, corn, onion, carrot, potato, fresh jalapeno, scallion, side of grilled birrote
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Restaurant banner

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Soup$11.00
More about Cafe Ynez

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Cookies

Fudge

Barbacoas

Chicken Burritos

Ball Soup

Pork Tenderloin

Roti

Pepperoni Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston