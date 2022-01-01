Shrimp salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp salad
El Poquito
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$18.00
shredded romaine topped with grilled guajillo shrimp, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Salad w/ Field Greens
|$12.00
Bedding of mixed greens, radishes, grilled shrimp, queso fresco, tortilla strips, and avocado slices. w/ white balsamic dressing.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Island Shrimp Salad
|$15.59
Romaine, red cabbage, roasted peppers and mango salsa, tossed in coconut-ginger vinaigrette, and topped with jerk marinated shrimp.
|Shrimp Soba Noodle Salad
|$15.29
Buckwheat soba noodles mixed in a sesame coconut peanut butter vinaigrette with carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, green onions, red cabbage & jalapeños. Topped with shrimp, roasted peanuts & fried wontons.
GRILL
Tavern On The Hill
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|GINGER SHRIMP (4) W/ SESAME VEGIE SEAWEED SALAD
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Shack
4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia
|Shrimp Salad
|$4.50
The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Shrimp Papaya Salad
|$10.95
GOI DU DU TOM - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Papaya Salad
|$10.95
GOI DU DU TOM - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Shrimp Soba Noodle Salad
|$15.29
Buckwheat soba noodles mixed in a sesame coconut peanut butter vinaigrette with carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, green onions, red cabbage & jalapeños. Topped with shrimp, roasted peanuts & fried wontons.
|Island Shrimp Salad
|$15.59
Romaine, red cabbage, roasted peppers and mango salsa, tossed in coconut-ginger vinaigrette, and topped with jerk marinated shrimp.