Shrimp salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

El Poquito

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco Salad$18.00
shredded romaine topped with grilled guajillo shrimp, black beans, corn, diced tomato, corn tortilla chips with chipotle lime vinaigrette *gluten-free*
El Poquito
Item pic

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad w/ Field Greens$12.00
Bedding of mixed greens, radishes, grilled shrimp, queso fresco, tortilla strips, and avocado slices. w/ white balsamic dressing.
Taqueria Morales
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Island Shrimp Salad$15.59
Romaine, red cabbage, roasted peppers and mango salsa, tossed in coconut-ginger vinaigrette, and topped with jerk marinated shrimp.
Shrimp Soba Noodle Salad$15.29
Buckwheat soba noodles mixed in a sesame coconut peanut butter vinaigrette with carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, green onions, red cabbage & jalapeños. Topped with shrimp, roasted peanuts & fried wontons.
Sabrina's Cafe
Tavern On The Hill image

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GINGER SHRIMP (4) W/ SESAME VEGIE SEAWEED SALAD$14.00
Tavern On The Hill
Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack

4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$4.50
The majority of our salads are made fresh in-house with our homestyle recipes.
Crab Shack
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Papaya Salad$10.95
GOI DU DU TOM - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
Vietnam Cafe University City
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Papaya Salad$10.95
GOI DU DU TOM - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Soba Noodle Salad$15.29
Buckwheat soba noodles mixed in a sesame coconut peanut butter vinaigrette with carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers, green onions, red cabbage & jalapeños. Topped with shrimp, roasted peanuts & fried wontons.
Island Shrimp Salad$15.59
Romaine, red cabbage, roasted peppers and mango salsa, tossed in coconut-ginger vinaigrette, and topped with jerk marinated shrimp.
Sabrina's Cafe

