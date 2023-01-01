Tuna sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
More about Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand
Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand
5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Housemade Tuna Salad on a ciabatta roll with romaine and pickled jalapenos!
More about The Juice Room
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Juice Room
7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Tuna Sandwich
|$10.50
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, salt, and pepper. Cold on Lebus herb Focaccia.
More about Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown
Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown
1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA
|SANDWICH Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
The Tuna Salad Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel, with Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.
More about Ground Up Cafe and Coffee
Ground Up Cafe and Coffee
1926 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.25
Homemade Tuna Salad Sandwich. Comes with Tomatoes and Arugula on your choice of bread.
More about Grace Tavern
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
with our house mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta roll and a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
More about 2301 Catering - 2301 Market St
2301 Catering - 2301 Market St
2301 Market St, Philadelphia
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$15.95
*includes sandwich on brioche roll, bag of chips, cookies, hard candy, water or soda*
More about Tria Cafe - Rittenhouse
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tria Cafe - Rittenhouse
123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Spanish White Tuna Sandwich
|$15.00
Spanish White Tuna Sandwich with Black Olive Tapenade, Piquillo Pepper, Arugula and Lemon Mayo
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Tuna Sandwich
|$12.00
Apples, Aged Cheddar Cheese
|Tuna Sandwich
|$12.00
Apple, Aged Cheddar, Wheat Bread
|Tuna Sandwich
|$12.00
Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Apples, Wheat Bread
More about Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street
Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia
|SANDWICH Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
The Tuna Salad Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.
More about Tria Cafe - Wash West
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Tria Cafe - Wash West
1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Spanish White Tuna Sandwich
|$15.00
Spanish White Tuna Sandwich with Black Olive Tapenade, Piquillo Pepper, Arugula and Lemon Mayo