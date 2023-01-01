Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Item pic

 

Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand

5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
Housemade Tuna Salad on a ciabatta roll with romaine and pickled jalapenos!
More about Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$10.50
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, salt, and pepper. Cold on Lebus herb Focaccia.
More about The Juice Room
Philly Style Bagels image

 

Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown

1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.95
The Tuna Salad Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel, with Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.
More about Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown
Consumer pic

 

Ground Up Cafe and Coffee

1926 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.25
Homemade Tuna Salad Sandwich. Comes with Tomatoes and Arugula on your choice of bread.
More about Ground Up Cafe and Coffee
Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Tuna Steak Sandwich$16.00
with our house mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on ciabatta roll and a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
More about Grace Tavern
Item pic

 

2301 Catering - 2301 Market St

2301 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.95
*includes sandwich on brioche roll, bag of chips, cookies, hard candy, water or soda*
More about 2301 Catering - 2301 Market St
Spanish White Tuna Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe - Rittenhouse

123 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2029 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spanish White Tuna Sandwich$15.00
Spanish White Tuna Sandwich with Black Olive Tapenade, Piquillo Pepper, Arugula and Lemon Mayo
More about Tria Cafe - Rittenhouse
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$12.00
Apples, Aged Cheddar Cheese
Tuna Sandwich$12.00
Apple, Aged Cheddar, Wheat Bread
Tuna Sandwich$12.00
Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Apples, Wheat Bread
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Philly Style Bagels Old City image

 

Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street

218 Arch Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
SANDWICH Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.95
The Tuna Salad Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.
More about Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street
Spanish White Tuna Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Tria Cafe - Wash West

1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spanish White Tuna Sandwich$15.00
Spanish White Tuna Sandwich with Black Olive Tapenade, Piquillo Pepper, Arugula and Lemon Mayo
More about Tria Cafe - Wash West
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse - 262 S. 20th Street

262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Melt Sandwich$10.50
More about Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse - 262 S. 20th Street

