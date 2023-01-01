Tomato salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tomato salad
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Warm Tomato & Mozzarella Salad
|$12.00
With Prosciutto & mixed greens drizzled with Balsamic reduction
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Heirloom Tomato Salad
|$12.00
gem lettuce, aged cheddar, corn, scallion hush puppies + buttermilk dressing
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Burrata & Local Tomato Salad
|$7.00
A simple burrata cheese and local tomato salad, dressed with an olive oil from Abruzzo Italy & Maldon Salt, Basil
|Grilled Asparagus & Heirloom Tomato Salad
|$10.00
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Organic Chickpea Salad Sandwich with Cucumber Ribbons, Lettuce and Tomato and House-made "Mayo"
|$10.00
Crafted with our artisanal bread, a savory blend of chickpea salad with thinly sliced cucumber ribbons, fresh lettuce, tomato, and our delicious "mayo".
100% organic ingredients: white rice flour, brown rice flour, tapioca flour, Miyoko’s butter [coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures], apple cider vinegar [raw apple cider vinegar, purified water], apple sauce [apple pulp, Vero water], cane sugar, yeast, Vero water, xanthan gum, sea salt, garbanzo beans, celery, dijon mustard, salt, pepper, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, organic red onion, organic apple cider vinegar {certified organic, raw apple cider vinegar, purified water} sea salt, mayo (aquafaba, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, seat salt, xanthan gum).
The Sandwich Corner Market
1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia
|Heirloom Tomato Salad
|$4.50
heirloom tomato | feta cheese | basil | olive oil
BBQ
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
|Tangy Cucumber Tomato Salad
|$0.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Tomato Salad
|$13.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North 3rd
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Local Tomato Salad
|$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onion, Basil Oil, Aged Balsamic
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia
|Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber & Feta Salad
|$9.75
Romaine Lettuce Topped with Avocado Feta cheese Cucumber bell pepper tomatoes red onion
