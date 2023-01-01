Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve tomato salad

Item pic

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Tomato & Mozzarella Salad$12.00
With Prosciutto & mixed greens drizzled with Balsamic reduction
More about The Plough & the Stars
Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heirloom Tomato Salad$12.00
gem lettuce, aged cheddar, corn, scallion hush puppies + buttermilk dressing
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Mike's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrata & Local Tomato Salad$7.00
A simple burrata cheese and local tomato salad, dressed with an olive oil from Abruzzo Italy & Maldon Salt, Basil
Grilled Asparagus & Heirloom Tomato Salad$10.00
More about Mike's BBQ
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Organic Chickpea Salad Sandwich with Cucumber Ribbons, Lettuce and Tomato and House-made "Mayo"$10.00
Crafted with our artisanal bread, a savory blend of chickpea salad with thinly sliced cucumber ribbons, fresh lettuce, tomato, and our delicious "mayo".
100% organic ingredients: white rice flour, brown rice flour, tapioca flour, Miyoko’s butter [coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures], apple cider vinegar [raw apple cider vinegar, purified water], apple sauce [apple pulp, Vero water], cane sugar, yeast, Vero water, xanthan gum, sea salt, garbanzo beans, celery, dijon mustard, salt, pepper, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, organic red onion, organic apple cider vinegar {certified organic, raw apple cider vinegar, purified water} sea salt, mayo (aquafaba, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, seat salt, xanthan gum).
More about P.S. & Co.
Main pic

 

The Sandwich Corner Market

1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Heirloom Tomato Salad$4.50
heirloom tomato | feta cheese | basil | olive oil
More about The Sandwich Corner Market
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tangy Cucumber Tomato Salad$0.00
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Salad$13.00
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North 3rd

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Local Tomato Salad$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onion, Basil Oil, Aged Balsamic
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North 3rd
Item pic

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado, Tomato, Cucumber & Feta Salad$9.75
Romaine Lettuce Topped with Avocado Feta cheese Cucumber bell pepper tomatoes red onion
Avocado Cucumber Tomato Feta Salad$9.75
Romaine Lettuce Topped with Avocado Feta cheese Cucumber bell pepper tomatoes red onion
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Beef Noodles

Roasted Beet Salad

Al Pastor Tacos

Naruto

Pastries

Teriyaki Salmon

Shrimp Tempura

Steak Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (73 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (727 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston