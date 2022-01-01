Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve crab rolls

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab meat roll$6.00
Royal Izakaya

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Shell Crab Roll$16.00
fried jumbo soft shell crab, puffed rice, romaine, miso mayo sauce, sesame seeds (4 jumbo pc)
Spicy Crab Tempura Roll$16.00
shrimp tempura and cucumber roll topped with spicy crab salad (mentaiko, masago roe, spicy kewpie mayo sauce) (6pc)
SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Crab Roll (6pcs)$7.00
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine

4260 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
King Crab California Roll
