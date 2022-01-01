Crab rolls in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve crab rolls
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|Crab meat roll
|$6.00
Royal Izakaya
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Soft Shell Crab Roll
|$16.00
fried jumbo soft shell crab, puffed rice, romaine, miso mayo sauce, sesame seeds (4 jumbo pc)
|Spicy Crab Tempura Roll
|$16.00
shrimp tempura and cucumber roll topped with spicy crab salad (mentaiko, masago roe, spicy kewpie mayo sauce) (6pc)
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Spicy Crab Roll (6pcs)
|$7.00