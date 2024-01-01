Rangoon in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve rangoon
More about Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl
Poke Burri - Philadelphia - 255 south 10th st 1 fl
255 south 10th st 1 fl, philadelphia
|Crab Rangoon (3ct)
|$6.50
More about Poke Burri - 3231 powelton ave
Poke Burri - 3231 powelton ave
3231 powelton ave, Philadelphia
|Crab Rangoon (3ct)
|$5.50
More about Bing Bing Dim Sum
DIM SUM
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Lunar New Year Special: Beef + Scallion Spring Rolls
|$13.00
mandarin sauce [two]
More about Cheu Fishtown
RAMEN • NOODLES
Cheu Fishtown
1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Green Chili Rangoons
|$12.00
shishitos, goat cheese, furikake ranch [four] [spicy] [vegetarian]
|'Okonomiyaki' Rangoons
|$12.00
cabbage, potato, cream cheese, tiger sauce, bonito [can be vegetarian upon request]
|Tandoori Squash Rangoons
|$12.00
goat cheese, cilantro, pomegranate vinegar [four] [vegetarian]
More about New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine -
4260 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Crab Rangoon (8 pcs)
|$8.00