Chicken pesto sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken pesto sandwiches

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew Philadelphia

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Grilled chicken with basil pesto, cherry wood smoked bacon, provolone, pickled onions, romaine and tomato on ciabatta
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
Main pic

 

The Sandwich Corner Market

1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pesto Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich$14.00
pulled chicken | pesto | cooper sharp | fried onions | roasted red peppers | long seeded roll
More about The Sandwich Corner Market
Main pic

 

Mount Airy Tap Room

300 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Provolone, Pesto Aioli, Ciabatta
More about Mount Airy Tap Room

