Chicken pesto sandwiches in Philadelphia

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
Grilled chicken with basil pesto, cherry wood smoked bacon, provolone, pickled onions, romaine and tomato on ciabatta
The Sandwich Corner Market
1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia
|Pesto Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$14.00
pulled chicken | pesto | cooper sharp | fried onions | roasted red peppers | long seeded roll