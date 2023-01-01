Black bean soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve black bean soup
More about Liberty Kitchen PHL - 1244 N Front St
Liberty Kitchen PHL - 1244 N Front St
1244 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Soup of the Day - Chipotle Butternut & Black Bean Chili
|$0.00
Vegan
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Black Bean Soup
|$7.95
Crema, Pice de Gallo, Cilantro
More about El Merkury
El Merkury
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Spicy Black Bean Soup (12oz)
|$6.99
Cumin Jalapeno Spiced Black Bean soup topped with Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Strips.
|Spicy Black Bean Soup (32oz)
|$15.00
Cumin Jalapeno Spiced Black Bean soup topped with Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Strips.
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Black Bean Soup
|$6.00
More about Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Black Bean Soup
|$10.00
Traditional Cuban black bean soup.
More about Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|BLACK BEAN SOUP
|$6.95
BLACK BEAN SOUP TOPPED WITH CREMA AND PICO DE GALLO. CAN BE VEGAN IF CREMA OMITTED.