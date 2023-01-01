Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean soup in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve black bean soup

Item pic

 

Liberty Kitchen PHL - 1244 N Front St

1244 N Front St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soup of the Day - Chipotle Butternut & Black Bean Chili$0.00
Vegan
More about Liberty Kitchen PHL - 1244 N Front St
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Soup$7.95
Crema, Pice de Gallo, Cilantro
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
Item pic

 

El Merkury

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Black Bean Soup (12oz)$6.99
Cumin Jalapeno Spiced Black Bean soup topped with Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Strips.
Spicy Black Bean Soup (32oz)$15.00
Cumin Jalapeno Spiced Black Bean soup topped with Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Strips.
More about El Merkury
Banner pic

 

Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave

1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Soup$6.00
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Black Bean Soup image

FRENCH FRIES

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia

10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (5635 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Black Bean Soup$10.00
Traditional Cuban black bean soup.
More about Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
Item pic

 

Taqueria Amor - Manayunk

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
BLACK BEAN SOUP$6.95
BLACK BEAN SOUP TOPPED WITH CREMA AND PICO DE GALLO. CAN BE VEGAN IF CREMA OMITTED.
More about Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
Restaurant banner

 

Cantina Dos Segundos - 931 n second st

931 n second st, philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Soup$7.00
Black bean, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, avocado & crema
(make it vegan!)
More about Cantina Dos Segundos - 931 n second st

